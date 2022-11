2022 MLS Expansion Draft Eligible Player List

Major League Soccer released on Thursday the list of players eligible for selection by St. Louis CITY SC in the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft, which will take place this Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 pm ET.

The event will be produced and broadcast live on St. Louis CITY SC's YouTube page and simulcast nationally on MLSsoccer.com, the MLS app , as well as MLS's YouTube , Twitter and Twitch pages.

Expansion Draft Rules

The 29th club in Major League Soccer, St. Louis CITY SC will select up to five players from the eligible player list (below).

Five teams are exempt from losing players after having players selected by Charlotte FC in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft:

Austin FC

Atlanta United

D.C. United

LAFC

NYCFC

The remaining 23 teams are each allowed to protect 12 eligible players from their Senior and Supplemental rosters.

Once one player is selected from a club’s unprotected roster, that club is removed from the remainder of the Expansion Draft and may not have a second player selected.