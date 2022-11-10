MLS Expansion Draft: Everything to know before St. Louis CITY make picks

When is it? How to watch?

Here's a quick rundown of everything you can expect.

During the offseason roster-building mechanism ( full calendar ), the expansion club may select up to five players from the eligible player list , which was released Thursday.

During the Draft, St. Louis will be permitted three minutes for each selection with no timeouts. Trades are not permitted while the draft is in progress.

St. Louis, the lone expansion side beginning play in 2023, are the only club that will make selections in this year's Draft.

The Expansion Draft is among the primary tools new league entrants are afforded to assemble their rosters, giving them an opportunity to select from the eligible player list – sourced from existing teams.

How does it work?

St. Louis may select up to five players from the eligible pool of players, claiming only a single player from any one club.

The other 23 returning MLS clubs that competed during the 2022 season can protect 12 players from their Senior and Supplemental rosters. Details below:

Generation adidas players who have not been graduated and Homegrown Players (players 25 years old and under in the year in which the Expansion Draft takes place) on a club’s roster at the end of the 2022 MLS season are automatically protected. Clubs do not have to use a protected slot on them.

Designated Players and other discretionary players are NOT automatically protected.

Clubs that have a player selected in the Expansion Draft will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money.

Will my team lose a player?

It's not as likely as in years when multiple teams are selecting, but it could still happen.

The eligible player list seldom includes unprotected players who are big-name stars in their prime, but this year's group includes a lot of names with extensive, proven MLS experience. They could provide a major boost as St. Louis build from scratch, either as depth pieces or day-one contributors.