Expansion Draft

MLS Expansion Draft: Everything to know before St. Louis CITY make picks

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

St.Louis_ExpansionDraft-explainer

A major milestone awaits St. Louis City SC on Friday night: the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft.

During the offseason roster-building mechanism (full calendar), the expansion club may select up to five players from the eligible player list, which was released Thursday.

Here's a quick rundown of everything you can expect.

When is it? How to watch?

What is it?

The Expansion Draft is among the primary tools new league entrants are afforded to assemble their rosters, giving them an opportunity to select from the eligible player list – sourced from existing teams.

St. Louis, the lone expansion side beginning play in 2023, are the only club that will make selections in this year's Draft.

During the Draft, St. Louis will be permitted three minutes for each selection with no timeouts. Trades are not permitted while the draft is in progress.

How does it work?

St. Louis may select up to five players from the eligible pool of players, claiming only a single player from any one club.

After Charlotte FC chose one of their players during the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft, these five clubs are exempt from the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft: Austin FC, Atlanta United, D.C. United, LAFC and New York City FC.

The other 23 returning MLS clubs that competed during the 2022 season can protect 12 players from their Senior and Supplemental rosters. Details below:

  • Generation adidas players who have not been graduated and Homegrown Players (players 25 years old and under in the year in which the Expansion Draft takes place) on a club’s roster at the end of the 2022 MLS season are automatically protected. Clubs do not have to use a protected slot on them.
  • Designated Players and other discretionary players are NOT automatically protected.
  • Clubs that have a player selected in the Expansion Draft will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money.

2022 MLS Expansion Draft Rules & Procedures

Will my team lose a player?

It's not as likely as in years when multiple teams are selecting, but it could still happen.

The eligible player list seldom includes unprotected players who are big-name stars in their prime, but this year's group includes a lot of names with extensive, proven MLS experience. They could provide a major boost as St. Louis build from scratch, either as depth pieces or day-one contributors.

Other MLS clubs could angle for trades, so don't presume players selected will ultimately end up in St. Louis. The trade portion could net St. Louis other assets or players, too.

Will St. Louis find a steal?

Quite possibly. It may not yield the splashiest of names, but there are cases of players acquired through the Expansion Draft who have enjoyed lengthy, productive careers in their new homes.

Here are some prominent historical examples:

Also, keep in mind the Expansion Draft is just one piece of STL's roster-building puzzle. They enter with 12 players on their inaugural roster, then can keep an eye on Free Agency (opens Nov. 16), the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas (Dec. 21) and more.

Expansion Draft St. Louis CITY SC

Related Stories

Best players available to St. Louis CITY SC in 2022 MLS Expansion Draft
2022 MLS Expansion Draft Eligible Player List
2021 Expansion Draft results: Charlotte FC make picks ahead of inaugural season
More News
More News
Alyssa and Gisele Thompson's unusual path to USWNT success via MLS NEXT
MLS NEXT Fest

Alyssa and Gisele Thompson's unusual path to USWNT success via MLS NEXT
WATCH: Teary-eyed Cristian Roldan tells parents about USMNT World Cup spot

WATCH: Teary-eyed Cristian Roldan tells parents about USMNT World Cup spot
Patrice Bernier's Canada roster predictions for 2022 World Cup

Patrice Bernier's Canada roster predictions for 2022 World Cup
Austin FC defender Jon Gallagher signs contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC defender Jon Gallagher signs contract extension
DC United acquire Derrick Williams in trade with LA Galaxy
Transfer Tracker

DC United acquire Derrick Williams in trade with LA Galaxy
MLS coaching carousel: Latest on all vacancies & updates for 2023
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

MLS coaching carousel: Latest on all vacancies & updates for 2023
More News
Video
Video
Jesse Marsch on USMNT World Cup expectations and managing the pressure of the Premier League
51:48

Jesse Marsch on USMNT World Cup expectations and managing the pressure of the Premier League
Gareth Bale! LAFC star's MLS Cup goal heard around the world
3:55

Gareth Bale! LAFC star's MLS Cup goal heard around the world
DEANDRE'S WORLD | Music, Meditation & Qatar 2022
10:27

DEANDRE'S WORLD | Music, Meditation & Qatar 2022
A Perfect Hollywood Ending: LAFC Wins MLS Cup
13:52

A Perfect Hollywood Ending: LAFC Wins MLS Cup
More Video