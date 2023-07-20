Leagues Cup: MLS stars with ties to Liga MX

The Mexican midfielder who once graced The Guardian’s Top 100 footballers list has three goals and nine assists this season for the Houston Dynamo, who are currently ninth in the Western Conference. Herrera joined MLS in 2022 after nearly a decade in Europe - first Portugal (FC Porto) then Spain (Atlético Madrid) - where he became one of the most successful Mexican nationals to ever play across the Atlantic. That stint included 35 goals across 245 games for Porto, 52 UEFA Champions League appearances and a comment from Pep Guardiola that, “Physically he is very strong. He seems slow, but he is very powerful.”