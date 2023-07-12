FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named 2023 MLS All-Star Game Captain

The votes are in.
FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta will serve as team captain when the MLS All-Stars face Arsenal in the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target in Washington, D.C., at Audi Field on July 19 (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Acosta was deemed captain through the 2023 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan. D.C. United striker Christian Benteke, St. Louis CITY SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki and Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman were also in contention.
Acosta, who has captained the Orange & Blue a club-record 79 times, was selected as one of the Supporters' Shield leader's MLS-best three All-Stars this year alongside defenders Álvaro Barreal and Matt Miazga.
The 29-year-old Argentine leads FC Cincinnati with 10 goals this season in 20 regular-season appearances, while his 17 goal contributions rank third in MLS. Additionally, Acosta has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi seven times this season.
Acosta’s captain nod comes in his second-career All-Star Game appearance (also 2022) and reunites him with All-Star Coach Wayne Rooney, his former teammate at D.C. United as they formed their acclaimed "Luchoroo" partnership. He will participate in the 2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge on July 18 as well (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).