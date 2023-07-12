FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named 2023 MLS All-Star Game Captain

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta will serve as team captain when the MLS All-Stars face Arsenal in the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target in Washington, D.C., at Audi Field on July 19 (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

The supporters have spoken: @luchoacosta94 wins the #MLSAllStar Captain Fan Vote pres. by @CaptainMorganUS ! He'll lead the All-Stars against Arsenal on July 19. A custom captain armband for the occasion will be created by artist @MasPazUno . pic.twitter.com/LqQrpfxQJc

Acosta, who has captained the Orange & Blue a club-record 79 times, was selected as one of the Supporters' Shield leader's MLS-best three All-Stars this year alongside defenders Álvaro Barreal and Matt Miazga.

The 29-year-old Argentine leads FC Cincinnati with 10 goals this season in 20 regular-season appearances, while his 17 goal contributions rank third in MLS. Additionally, Acosta has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi seven times this season.