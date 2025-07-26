Leagues Cup: 10 must-watch Phase One matches

The MLS-LIGA MX rivalry takes center stage in Leagues Cup 2025, the month-long tournament that runs from July 29 to August 31.
This year's competition will kick regional bragging rights up a notch, thanks to a new format that sees all Phase One matches exclusively featuring games between MLS and LIGA MX sides.
That translates to 54 mouth-watering MLS vs. LIGA MX showdowns during Phase One alone, after which only four MLS and four LIGA MX teams make the knockout rounds.
We've picked the top 10 Phase One matches you won't want to miss, plus some honorable mentions for good measure.
- WHEN: Tuesday, July 29 | 7 pm ET
- WHERE: Lower.com Field
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
Club heavyweights are set to collide at Lower.com Field, where the Columbus Crew will begin their Leagues Cup title defense against reigning LIGA MX champions Toluca.
Despite the exit of several key figures from last year's championship run, the Crew remain a well-oiled machine under head coach Wilfried Nancy. Additionally, they boast 2025 MLS All-Stars in forward Diego Rossi and defender Max Arfsten. They also just added DP striker Wessam Abou Ali, though this may be too early for his debut.
- WHEN: Tuesday, July 29 | 11 pm ET
- WHERE: Snapdragon Stadium
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ | FS1
Storylines don't get more compelling than this: Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Mexican international superstar and figurehead of San Diego FC's remarkable debut 2025 MLS season, faces his boyhood club for the first time.
Chucky, who shot to superstardom with Pachuca over a decade ago, will now take on his beloved Tuzos as a member of the Chrome-and-Azul. Expect emotions to hit a fever pitch at Snapdragon Stadium.
- WHEN: Wednesday, July 30 | 7:30 pm ET
- WHERE: Chase Stadium
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Lionel Messi's historic Inter Miami CF tenure began two years ago with a now-legendary debut free-kick golazo that kick-started the Herons' run to the Leagues Cup 2023 title.
Is another trophy in store for Messi & Co.? They get things started against Atlas FC, who saw striker Uroš Đurđević score a joint-top 12 goals during the 2025 Clausura campaign.
- WHEN: Thursday, July 31 | 7 pm ET
- WHERE: TQL Stadium
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Cincinnati are eyeing a second Supporters' Shield in three years behind the stellar play of Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate Evander and club-record signing Kévin Denkey. Add the center back pairing of USMNT regulars Matt Miazga and Miles Robinson, and the Orange & Blue have one of the most stacked rosters at this year’s tournament.
Speaking of talent, Monterrey also boast an A-list squad highlighted by legendary former Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos, as well as high-profile attackers Sergio Canales and Lucas Ocampos.
- WHEN: Friday, August 1 | 10:30 pm ET
- WHERE: BMO Stadium
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
The last time LAFC faced a LIGA MX team? Denis Bouanga scored an extra-time winner in a 2-1 win over Club América that sent the Black & Gold to the FIFA Club World Cup group stage. If that's not enough intrigue, Steve Cherundolo's side is hoping to avenge losing in the Leagues Cup 2024 final.
Meanwhile, Pachuca are a continental powerhouse that's lifted six Concacaf Champions Cup trophies, most recently in 2024. Los Tuzos feature former MLS players Jhonder Cádiz (Nashville SC) and Javier "La Chofis" López (San Jose Earthquakes).
- WHEN: Saturday, August 2 | 7 pm ET
- WHERE: Chase Stadium
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Inter Miami will continue their hunt for a second Leagues Cup title just three days after their opening match of Phase One. Led by Messi and new signing Rodrigo De Paul, the Herons look to keep the good times rolling in South Florida.
Standing in their way are Necaxa, who enjoyed a successful season in last year's LIGA MX Clausura, finishing fifth with 31 points and qualifying for the final stages. Los Rayos are led by two 2025 LIGA MX All-Stars: midfielder Agustín Palavecino and forward Díber Cambindo.
- WHEN: Sunday, August 3 | 7:50 pm ET
- WHERE: Bank of America Stadium
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ | Univision, TUDN, FS1
Charlotte haven't missed a beat since transferring USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang to Derby County in the EFL Championship. Pep Biel and Wilfried Zaha have sprung to life in attack, as has Idan Toklomati, who's filled in up top.
Now, they'll meet one of LIGA MX's most storied clubs in their second game of Phase One. Chivas's squad includes MLS connections galore, ranging from homegrown products Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes) and Efraín Álvarez (LA Galaxy) to former DP strikers Chicharito Hernández (LA Galaxy) and Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City).
- WHEN: Tuesday, August 5 | 10:30 pm ET
- WHERE: BMO Stadium
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
One of Mexico's most successful clubs in recent years, Tigres have reached the Round of 16 in each of the first two editions of Leagues Cup. Now, they'll aim to go a few rounds further in 2025, backed by the attacking firepower of LIGA MX All-Star Juan Brunetta, newcomer Ángel Correa and more.
Standing in their path are LAFC, who are no strangers to hoisting trophies themselves. With at least one open DP spot, and transfer rumors galore, could we see the Black & Gold debut a marquee signing or two?
- WHEN: Wednesday, August 6 | 7:30 pm ET
- WHERE: Chase Stadium
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
Inter Miami close out Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 with a battle against one of Mexico's perennial powerhouses, Pumas UNAM, who are three-time Concacaf Champions Cup winners.
Pumas reached the Round of 16 in last year's edition, and now are looking to make a deep run this summer. Their squad features big-name signings Keylor Navas and Aaron Ramsey, plus familiar MLS names in midfielders Coco Carrasquilla (Houston Dynamo FC) and Pedro Vite (Vancouver Whitecaps).
- WHEN: Thursday, August 7 | 7:30 pm ET
- WHERE: Bank of America Stadium
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ | UniMás, TUDN, FS1
The Crown conclude Phase One with a marquee matchup against a star-laden Monterrey side.
Rayados, who are five-time LIGA MX champions and reached the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup knockout stages, will seek a statement win over one of the Eastern Conference's hottest squads.
We're well aware of what Charlotte FC's attack is capable of. But can their defense, highlighted by USMNT center back Tim Ream and reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina, keep Monterrey's forwards at bay?
Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders FC
- WHEN: Thursday, July 31 | 10:30 pm ET
- WHERE: Lumen Field
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ | UniMás, TUDN, FS1
Seattle are Major League Soccer's only modern-day Concacaf Champions Cup winner and a two-time FIFA Club World Cup participant. Leagues Cup will give the Sounders another international platform to showcase the likes of Cristian Roldan and Obed Vargas, who'll look to shine against a strong Cruz Azul side featuring former MLS standouts Mateusz Bogusz (LAFC) and Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United).
LA Galaxy vs. Club Tijuana
- WHEN: Thursday, July 31 | 11 pm ET
- WHERE: Dignity Health Sports Park
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
The border rivalry between LA Galaxy and Club Tijuana goes back over a decade, and another chapter awaits in this year's Leagues Cup. The 2024 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions are led by German legend Marco Reus, while Xolos boast 16-year-old Mexican phenom Gilberto Mora, who scored LIGA MX's lone goal in Wednesday's 3-1 MLS All-Stars win.
Club América vs. Minnesota United FC
- WHEN: Saturday, August 2 | 9 pm ET
- WHERE: Shell Energy Stadium
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ | Univision, TUDN, FS1
Minnesota are on pace for their best-ever MLS regular season, largely thanks to All-Stars Michael Boxall and Dayne St. Clair in defense, and Kelvin Yeboah and Canadian international Tani Oluwaseyi up top. But they'll face one of their toughest challenges this year when they travel to Houston to face Mexico's most-decorated team, Club América, in front of a raucous crowd.
FC Cincinnati vs. Chivas de Guadalajara
- WHEN: Thursday, August 7 | 7 pm ET
- WHERE: TQL Stadium
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Cincinnati close out Phase One action against another LIGA MX titan in Chivas. Los Rojiblancos draw massive crowds wherever they play, so don't be surprised to see a divided TQL Stadium crowd in this high-stakes match.