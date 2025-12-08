FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule: Every game by city & stadium

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams and 104 matches to be played in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Ready to check off a bucket list item? Here's where – and when – the games will be played.
Atlanta, Georgia - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
United States
Group Stage
- June 15: Spain vs. Cape Verde | Group H
- June 18: UEFA Playoff D Winner vs. South Africa | Group A
- June 21: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia | Group H
- June 24: Morocco vs. Haiti | Group C
- June 27: Intercontinental Playoff 1 Winner vs. Uzbekistan | Group K
Knockout Stage
- July 1: Group L Winner vs. Group E/H/I/J/K third place (Round of 32)
- July 7: Winner Match 86 vs. Winner Match 88 (Round of 16)
- July 15: Winner Match 99 vs. Winner Match 100 (Semifinals)
Boston, Massachusetts - Gillette Stadium
United States
Group Stage
- June 13: Haiti vs. Scotland | Group C
- June 16: Intercontinental Playoff 2 Winner vs. Norway | Group I
- June 19: Scotland vs. Morocco | Group C
- June 23: England vs. Ghana | Group L
- June 26: Norway vs. France | Group I
Knockout Stage
- June 29: Group E Winner vs. Group A/B/C/D/F third place (Round of 32)
- July 9: Winner Match 89 vs. Winner Match 90 (Quarterfinals)
Dallas, Texas - AT&T Stadium
United States
Group Stage
- June 14: Netherlands vs. Japan | Group F
- June 17: England vs. Croatia | Group L
- June 22: Argentina vs. Austria | Group J
- June 25: Japan vs. UEFA Playoff B Winner | Group F
- June 27: Jordan vs. Argentina | Group J
Knockout Stage
- June 30: Group E runner-up vs. Group I runner-up (Round of 32)
- July 3: Group D runner-up vs. Group G runner-up (Round of 32)
- July 6: Winner Match 83 vs. Winner Match 84 (Round of 16)
- July 14: Winner Match 97 vs. Winner Match 98 (Semifinals)
Guadalajara - Estadio Akron
Mexico
Group Stage
- June 11: South Korea vs. UEFA Playoff D Winner | Group A
- June 18: Mexico vs. South Korea | Group A
- June 23: Colombia vs. Intercontinental Playoff 1 Winner | Group K
- June 26: Uruguay vs. Spain | Group H
Houston, Texas - NRG Stadium
United States
Group Stage
- June 14: Germany vs. Curaçao | Group E
- June 17: Portugal vs. Intercontinental Playoff 1 Winner | Group K
- June 20: Netherlands vs. UEFA Playoff B Winner | Group F
- June 23: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan | Group K
- June 26: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia | Group H
Knockout Stage
- June 29: Group C Winner vs. Group F runner-up (Round of 32)
- July 4: Winner Match 73 vs. Winner Match 75 (Round of 16)
Kansas City, Missouri - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
United States
Group Stage
- June 16: Argentina vs. Algeria | Group J
- June 20: Ecuador vs. Curaçao | Group E
- June 25: Tunisia vs. Netherlands | Group F
- June 27: Algeria vs. Austria | Group J
Knockout Stage
- July 3: Group K Winner vs. Group D/E/I/J/L third place (Round of 32)
- July 11: Winner Match 95 vs. Winner Match 96 (Quarterfinals)
Los Angeles, California - SoFi Stadium
United States
Group Stage
- June 12: USA vs. Paraguay | Group D
- June 15: Iran vs. New Zealand | Group G
- June 18: Switzerland vs. UEFA Playoff A Winner | Group B
- June 21: Belgium vs. Iran | Group G
- June 25: UEFA Playoff C Winner vs. USA | Group D
Knockout Stage
- June 28: Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up (Round of 32)
- July 2: Group H Winner vs. Group J runner-up (Round of 32)
- July 10: Winner Match 93 vs. Winner Match 94 (Quarterfinals)
Mexico City - Estadio Azteca
Mexico
Group Stage
- June 11: Mexico vs. South Africa | Group A
- June 17: Uzbekistan vs. Colombia | Group K
- June 24: UEFA Playoff D Winner vs. Mexico | Group A
Knockout Stage
- June 30: Group A Winner vs. Group C/E/F/H/I third place (Round of 32)
- July 5: Winner Match 79 vs. Winner Match 80 (Round of 16)
Miami, Florida - Hard Rock Stadium
United States
Group Stage
- June 15: Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay | Group H
- June 21: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde | Group H
- June 24: Scotland vs. Brazil | Group C
- June 27: Colombia vs. Portugal | Group K
Knockout Stage
- July 3: Group J Winner vs. Group H runner-up (Round of 32)
- July 11: Winner Match 91 vs. Winner Match 92 (Quarterfinals)
- July 18: Loser Match 101 vs. Loser Match 102 (Third-Place Match)
Monterrey - Estadio BBVA
United States
Group Stage
- June 14: UEFA Playoff B Winner vs. Tunisia | Group F
- June 20: Tunisia vs. Japan | Group F
- June 24: South Africa vs. South Korea | Group A
Knockout Stage
- June 29: Group F Winner vs. Group C runner-up (Round of 32)
New York/New Jersey - MetLife Stadium
United States
Group Stage
- June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco | Group C
- June 16: France vs. Senegal | Group I
- June 22: Norway vs. Senegal | Group I
- June 25: Ecuador vs. Germany | Group E
- June 27: Panama vs. England | Group L
Knockout Stage
- June 30: Group I Winner vs. Group C/D/F/G/H third place (Round of 32)
- July 5: Winner Match 76 vs. Winner Match 78 (Round of 32)
- July 19: Winner Match 101 vs. Winner Match 102 (Final)
Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field
United States
Group Stage
- June 14: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador | Group E
- June 19: Brazil vs. Haiti | Group C
- June 22: France vs. Intercontinental Playoff 2 Winner | Group I
- June 25: Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast | Group E
- June 27: Croatia vs. Ghana | Group L
Knockout Stage
- July 4: Winner Match 74 vs. Winner Match 77 (Round of 16)
San Francisco, California - Levi's Stadium
United States
Group Stage
- June 13: Qatar vs. Switzerland | Group B
- June 16: Austria vs. Jordan | Group J
- June 19: UEFA Playoff C Winner vs. Paraguay | Group D
- June 22: Jordan vs. Algeria | Group J
- June 25: Paraguay vs. Australia | Group D
Knockout Stage
- July 1: Group D Winner vs. Group B/E/F/I/J third place (Round of 32)
Seattle, Washington - Lumen Field
United States
Group Stage
- June 15: Belgium vs. Egypt | Group G
- June 19: USA vs. Australia | Group D
- June 24: UEFA Playoff A Winner vs. Qatar | Group B
- June 26: Egypt vs. Iran | Group G
Knockout Stage
- July 1: Group G Winner vs. Group A/E/H/I/J third place (Round of 32)
- July 6: Winner Match 81 vs. Winner Match 82 (Round of 16)
Toronto - BMO Field
Canada
Group Stage
- June 12: Canada vs. UEFA Playoff A Winner | Group B
- June 17: Ghana vs. Panama | Group L
- June 20: Germany vs. Ivory Coast | Group E
- June 23: Panama vs. Croatia | Group L
- June 26: Senegal vs. Intercontinental Playoff 2 Winner | Group I
Knockout Stage
- July 2: Group K runner-up vs. Group L runner-up (Round of 32)
Vancouver - BC Place
Canada
Group Stage
- June 13: Australia vs. UEFA Playoff C Winner | Group D
- June 18: Canada vs. Qatar | Group B
- June 21: New Zealand vs. Egypt | Group G
- June 24: Switzerland vs. Canada | Group B
- June 26: New Zealand vs. Belgium | Group G
Knockout Stage
- July 2: Group B Winner vs. Group E/F/G/I/J third place (Round of 32)
- July 7: Winner Match 85 vs. Winner Match 87 (Round of 16)