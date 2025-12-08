FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule: Every game by city & stadium

Essentials

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams and 104 matches to be played in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ready to check off a bucket list item? Here's where – and when – the games will be played.

Atlanta, Georgia - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
United States

Group Stage

  • June 15: Spain vs. Cape Verde | Group H
  • June 18: UEFA Playoff D Winner vs. South Africa | Group A
  • June 21: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia | Group H
  • June 24: Morocco vs. Haiti | Group C
  • June 27: Intercontinental Playoff 1 Winner vs. Uzbekistan | Group K

Knockout Stage

  • July 1: Group L Winner vs. Group E/H/I/J/K third place (Round of 32)
  • July 7: Winner Match 86 vs. Winner Match 88 (Round of 16)
  • July 15: Winner Match 99 vs. Winner Match 100 (Semifinals)
Boston, Massachusetts - Gillette Stadium
United States

Group Stage

  • June 13: Haiti vs. Scotland | Group C
  • June 16: Intercontinental Playoff 2 Winner vs. Norway | Group I
  • June 19: Scotland vs. Morocco | Group C
  • June 23: England vs. Ghana | Group L
  • June 26: Norway vs. France | Group I

Knockout Stage

  • June 29: Group E Winner vs. Group A/B/C/D/F third place (Round of 32)
  • July 9: Winner Match 89 vs. Winner Match 90 (Quarterfinals)
Dallas, Texas - AT&T Stadium
United States

Group Stage

  • June 14: Netherlands vs. Japan | Group F
  • June 17: England vs. Croatia | Group L
  • June 22: Argentina vs. Austria | Group J
  • June 25: Japan vs. UEFA Playoff B Winner | Group F
  • June 27: Jordan vs. Argentina | Group J

Knockout Stage

  • June 30: Group E runner-up vs. Group I runner-up (Round of 32)
  • July 3: Group D runner-up vs. Group G runner-up (Round of 32)
  • July 6: Winner Match 83 vs. Winner Match 84 (Round of 16)
  • July 14: Winner Match 97 vs. Winner Match 98 (Semifinals)
Guadalajara - Estadio Akron
Mexico

Group Stage

  • June 11: South Korea vs. UEFA Playoff D Winner | Group A
  • June 18: Mexico vs. South Korea | Group A
  • June 23: Colombia vs. Intercontinental Playoff 1 Winner | Group K
  • June 26: Uruguay vs. Spain | Group H
Houston, Texas - NRG Stadium
United States

Group Stage

  • June 14: Germany vs. Curaçao | Group E
  • June 17: Portugal vs. Intercontinental Playoff 1 Winner | Group K
  • June 20: Netherlands vs. UEFA Playoff B Winner | Group F
  • June 23: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan | Group K
  • June 26: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia | Group H

Knockout Stage

  • June 29: Group C Winner vs. Group F runner-up (Round of 32)
  • July 4: Winner Match 73 vs. Winner Match 75 (Round of 16)
Kansas City, Missouri - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
United States

Group Stage

  • June 16: Argentina vs. Algeria | Group J
  • June 20: Ecuador vs. Curaçao | Group E
  • June 25: Tunisia vs. Netherlands | Group F
  • June 27: Algeria vs. Austria | Group J

Knockout Stage

  • July 3: Group K Winner vs. Group D/E/I/J/L third place (Round of 32)
  • July 11: Winner Match 95 vs. Winner Match 96 (Quarterfinals)
Los Angeles, California - SoFi Stadium
United States

Group Stage

  • June 12: USA vs. Paraguay | Group D
  • June 15: Iran vs. New Zealand | Group G
  • June 18: Switzerland vs. UEFA Playoff A Winner | Group B
  • June 21: Belgium vs. Iran | Group G
  • June 25: UEFA Playoff C Winner vs. USA | Group D

Knockout Stage

  • June 28: Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up (Round of 32)
  • July 2: Group H Winner vs. Group J runner-up (Round of 32)
  • July 10: Winner Match 93 vs. Winner Match 94 (Quarterfinals)
Mexico City - Estadio Azteca
Mexico

Group Stage

  • June 11: Mexico vs. South Africa | Group A
  • June 17: Uzbekistan vs. Colombia | Group K
  • June 24: UEFA Playoff D Winner vs. Mexico | Group A

Knockout Stage

  • June 30: Group A Winner vs. Group C/E/F/H/I third place (Round of 32)
  • July 5: Winner Match 79 vs. Winner Match 80 (Round of 16)
Miami, Florida - Hard Rock Stadium
United States

Group Stage

  • June 15: Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay | Group H
  • June 21: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde | Group H
  • June 24: Scotland vs. Brazil | Group C
  • June 27: Colombia vs. Portugal | Group K

Knockout Stage

  • July 3: Group J Winner vs. Group H runner-up (Round of 32)
  • July 11: Winner Match 91 vs. Winner Match 92 (Quarterfinals)
  • July 18: Loser Match 101 vs. Loser Match 102 (Third-Place Match)
Monterrey - Estadio BBVA
United States

Group Stage

  • June 14: UEFA Playoff B Winner vs. Tunisia | Group F
  • June 20: Tunisia vs. Japan | Group F
  • June 24: South Africa vs. South Korea | Group A

Knockout Stage

  • June 29: Group F Winner vs. Group C runner-up (Round of 32)
New York/New Jersey - MetLife Stadium
United States

Group Stage

  • June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco | Group C
  • June 16: France vs. Senegal | Group I
  • June 22: Norway vs. Senegal | Group I
  • June 25: Ecuador vs. Germany | Group E
  • June 27: Panama vs. England | Group L

Knockout Stage

  • June 30: Group I Winner vs. Group C/D/F/G/H third place (Round of 32)
  • July 5: Winner Match 76 vs. Winner Match 78 (Round of 32)
  • July 19: Winner Match 101 vs. Winner Match 102 (Final)
Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field
United States

Group Stage

  • June 14: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador | Group E
  • June 19: Brazil vs. Haiti | Group C
  • June 22: France vs. Intercontinental Playoff 2 Winner | Group I
  • June 25: Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast | Group E
  • June 27: Croatia vs. Ghana | Group L

Knockout Stage

  • July 4: Winner Match 74 vs. Winner Match 77 (Round of 16)
San Francisco, California - Levi's Stadium
United States

Group Stage

  • June 13: Qatar vs. Switzerland | Group B
  • June 16: Austria vs. Jordan | Group J
  • June 19: UEFA Playoff C Winner vs. Paraguay | Group D
  • June 22: Jordan vs. Algeria | Group J
  • June 25: Paraguay vs. Australia | Group D

Knockout Stage

  • July 1: Group D Winner vs. Group B/E/F/I/J third place (Round of 32)
Seattle, Washington - Lumen Field
United States

Group Stage

  • June 15: Belgium vs. Egypt | Group G
  • June 19: USA vs. Australia | Group D
  • June 24: UEFA Playoff A Winner vs. Qatar | Group B
  • June 26: Egypt vs. Iran | Group G

Knockout Stage

  • July 1: Group G Winner vs. Group A/E/H/I/J third place (Round of 32)
  • July 6: Winner Match 81 vs. Winner Match 82 (Round of 16)
Toronto - BMO Field
Canada

Group Stage

  • June 12: Canada vs. UEFA Playoff A Winner | Group B
  • June 17: Ghana vs. Panama | Group L
  • June 20: Germany vs. Ivory Coast | Group E
  • June 23: Panama vs. Croatia | Group L
  • June 26: Senegal vs. Intercontinental Playoff 2 Winner | Group I

Knockout Stage

  • July 2: Group K runner-up vs. Group L runner-up (Round of 32)
Vancouver - BC Place
Canada

Group Stage

  • June 13: Australia vs. UEFA Playoff C Winner | Group D
  • June 18: Canada vs. Qatar | Group B
  • June 21: New Zealand vs. Egypt | Group G
  • June 24: Switzerland vs. Canada | Group B
  • June 26: New Zealand vs. Belgium | Group G

Knockout Stage

  • July 2: Group B Winner vs. Group E/F/G/I/J third place (Round of 32)
  • July 7: Winner Match 85 vs. Winner Match 87 (Round of 16)
