Columbus Crew sign DP striker Wessam Abou Ali from Al Ahly

"He is a proven goal-scorer who knows what it takes to help his team win. His clinical finishing, energy and charisma will strengthen our squad, and we are confident that he will thrive within our system."

"Wessam is a special player whose journey speaks to his resilience, character and tireless work ethic, which are qualities we value at our club," said Crew general manager Issa Tall.

Abou Ali will occupy a Designated Player roster spot, giving the Crew a marquee attacker alongside Diego Rossi and Dániel Gazdag . He arrives nearly five months after they transferred Cucho Hernández to LaLiga side Real Betis.

The 26-year-old Palestine international arrives for a reported $7.5 million fee and up to $1 million in add-ons. He is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

Proven goal-scorer

Abou Ali's professional career began in his native Denmark with Aalborg BK and included several stops throughout Scandinavia before he moved to arguably Africa's biggest club.

While at Al Ahly, Abou Ali produced 38 goals and 10 assists in 60 matches across all competitions. He won four titles with Al Ahly, including the 2023-24 CAF Champions League, and memorably scored a hat-trick against FC Porto at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Additionally, Abou Ali won the 2023-24 Egyptian Premier League Golden Boot.

Internationally, Abou Ali has four goals in 10 games with Palestine.

"The Haslam, Johnson and Edwards families continue to show their commitment to the club’s long-term success, including through investing in the roster, improving our facilities and supporting our academy," Tall said.