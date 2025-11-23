EPIC GAME: Vancouver Whitecaps overcome LAFC in Western Conference Semifinal

Vancouver Whitecaps FC won an all-time Western Conference Semifinal on Saturday night, eliminating LAFC from the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw .

The Whitecaps, who played before a club-record (MLS era) 53,957 fans at BC Place, won 4-3 in PKs. LAFC's Son Heung-Min and Mark Delgado both missed their spot-kicks, and Whitecaps defender Mathías Laborda scored the winner in the fifth round.

Vancouver ended the match with nine men after Tristan Blackmon was red-carded in second-half stoppage time (90+2') for a tactical foul on Denis Bouanga, and substitute Belal Halbouni couldn't continue after getting injured in the second extra-time period.

The Whitecaps dominated the first half and earned a 2-0 lead before the break. Emmanuel Sabbi (39') lofted home a chipped shot from goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka's long service, then Laborda (45+1') cleaned up a corner-kick rebound that followed Thomas Müller's saved header.

But Son powered a heroic comeback for LAFC, scoring twice in the second half to force extra time. The MLS-record signing and South Korean superstar pulled one back in the 60th minute, before equalizing on a world-class free kick in stoppage time (90+5').

Despite their numerical advantage in extra time, the Black & Gold couldn't find a late winner. Bouanga and David Martínez both hit the post, and the Whitecaps absorbed pressure as Müller watched on after being subbed out.

With this result, Vancouver will meet San Diego FC or Minnesota United FC in their first-ever Western Conference Final on Nov. 29. The winner advances to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.

