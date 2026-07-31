Austin FC loan Nicolás Dubersarsky to Argentine club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Austin FC have loaned midfielder Nicolás Dubersarsky to Club Atlético Tigre through June 2027, the club announced Thursday.

The Argentine Primera División side hold a purchase option; Austin retain a sell-on percentage if that is activated.

Dubersarsky will not occupy U22 Initiative or international roster slots for Austin while he is on loan.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Austin acquired the 21-year-old Argentine from Instituto in his home country. He's since logged one assist in 37 appearances with the Verde & Black.