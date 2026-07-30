Son Heung-Min scores brace to capture All-Star Game MVP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Scoring a pair of goals en route to MVP honors. What more could you ask of MLS All-Star captain Son Heung-Min ?

"I hope next time I come here [to the] All-Star Game and get MVP [again]."

"I just want to say thank you to everyone, coaching staff, to the staff, and to the players. And thank you for the fans making this amazing atmosphere.

"[I'm] very happy, and I just want to say thank you to everyone. This MVP always makes it special," the LAFC forward said in his postgame Apple TV interview.

In his first MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime appearance, the South Korean superstar turned an early deficit into a lead that the MLS All-Stars would not relinquish in a thrilling 4-3 victory over the LIGA MX All-Stars on Wednesday night at Charlotte FC 's Bank of America Stadium.

"Great performance and I scored two goals. It makes the night even [more] special.”

"With amazing players, great players around me, I think it makes the job really easier," said Son. "So, I did really enjoy it with the boys.

"He showed us in these days that he's a very humble guy, amazing person, and obviously we already know the type of player he is."

"We didn't practice [anything]. But you know, in the end, when you play with this type of players sometimes you don't even practice. It's just easy connections," said the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP. "I enjoy a lot to play with him ... obviously it's a pleasure.

Undoubtedly the standout connection was between Son and New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil , who provided both assists for the MVP's brace, shining a light on two of the league's premier playmakers.

Just as you would expect from an All-Star Game, the match offered an opportunity for the league's best to entertain the fans with jaw-dropping on-field linkups.

Beloved captain

Befitting the role of an All-Star captain, Gil was among the many connections Son has made this week in Charlotte, both on and off the field.

After spending the morning with Charlotte FC captain Ashley Westwood on a different type of green at Quail Hollow, Son celebrated in kind before kissing the armband and handing it off to the veteran midfielder.

"It's incredible...to receive it from him. [He] is one of the greatest to have ever played the game," praised Westwood. "I've played against him many times in the [English] Premier League. He's a great player. Most importantly, he's a great human, and I'm gonna say it now, because we won the game. We had a little round of golf this morning.

"You might catch the celebration with the golf swing."

From a fellow captain to another former MLS MVP, nobody was shocked by Son's incredible performance on Wednesday night, but everyone was impressed.

"He's an unbelievable player. He's a world-class player for a reason. He shows it every week and we all know how good he is," said Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar. "We see it in training and I'm not surprised that he scored two goals."

As if one captain and two MVPs were not enough praise for Son to receive from his All-Star teammates, why not add in United States World Cup captain Tim Ream?

"I told him he started the way he started that relay last night, missing three shots that he should have buried," Ream joked. "Then all of a sudden he couldn't miss. So, I'm happy for him.