Portland Timbers welcome Seattle Sounders in Cascadia derby

Just two weeks after the Portland Timbers secured a historic 5-1 road victory over Seattle Sounders FC , the Cascadia Cup rivalry matchup returns Saturday at Providence Park.

Standings

10th in Western Conference

21 points (6W-8L-3D)

Last game

Portland rallied from an early deficit to earn a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake, with Felipe Mora scoring both goals during his final appearance for the club.

The dramatic send-off continued the Timbers’ strong return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, following a 2-2 draw against FC Dallas and a commanding win at Seattle.

Players to watch

David Da Costa: Portland’s primary playmaker leads the team with six assists, including two during their resounding victory over Seattle after the World Cup break.

Portland’s primary playmaker leads the team with six assists, including two during their resounding victory over Seattle after the World Cup break. Kristoffer Velde: With 4g/5a during his first full season with the Timbers, the Norwegian winger adds end product and leadership.

With 4g/5a during his first full season with the Timbers, the Norwegian winger adds end product and leadership. Kevin Kelsy: Will the Venezuelan striker be available? Portland's leading scorer (8g/4a) missed last weekend's match with a foot/ankle injury.

Need to know

Portland appear to be on the ascent, returning from the World Cup break with a three-match unbeaten run highlighted by their historic 5-1 win at Seattle.