Portland Timbers welcome Seattle Sounders in Cascadia derby

Just two weeks after the Portland Timbers secured a historic 5-1 road victory over Seattle Sounders FC, the Cascadia Cup rivalry matchup returns Saturday at Providence Park.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Aug. 1 | 10:45 pm ET/7:45 pm PT
Where
- Providence Park | Portland, Oregon
Standings
- 10th in Western Conference
- 21 points (6W-8L-3D)
Last game
Portland rallied from an early deficit to earn a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake, with Felipe Mora scoring both goals during his final appearance for the club.
The dramatic send-off continued the Timbers’ strong return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, following a 2-2 draw against FC Dallas and a commanding win at Seattle.
Players to watch
- David Da Costa: Portland’s primary playmaker leads the team with six assists, including two during their resounding victory over Seattle after the World Cup break.
- Kristoffer Velde: With 4g/5a during his first full season with the Timbers, the Norwegian winger adds end product and leadership.
- Kevin Kelsy: Will the Venezuelan striker be available? Portland's leading scorer (8g/4a) missed last weekend's match with a foot/ankle injury.
Need to know
Portland appear to be on the ascent, returning from the World Cup break with a three-match unbeaten run highlighted by their historic 5-1 win at Seattle.
With Martí Cifuentes named head coach and Dutch striker Vincent Janssen joining the squad, the Timbers have reason to believe an exciting new era could be on the horizon.
Standings
- 8th in Western Conference
- 24 points (7W-6L-3D)
Last game
Seattle’s post-World Cup struggles continued last weekend with a 1-0 defeat at the Philadelphia Union, extending their losing streak to five matches.
They've been outscored 12-2 during this stretch, falling down the table as injuries take a toll.
Players to watch
- Albert Rusnák: Seattle’s DP No. 10 remains the player most capable of unlocking opposing defenses, making his influence especially important amid the club’s attacking struggles.
- Paul Rothrock: The energetic winger leads Seattle with seven goals across all competitions, including the club’s lone strike during a recent 3-1 defeat at Austin FC.
- Jackson Ragen: Earlier this week, the center back represented the Sounders at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime.
Need to know
Seattle enter Saturday’s derby with five straight regular-season defeats.
Now, with several key injured players unavailable, the Sounders will seek a response in one of MLS’s most hostile road environments. Another loss to their fiercest rival would increase the temperature amongst fans.
With home advantage on their side, Portland have 45% of the market compared to 32% for Seattle, with a derby draw at 24%.
Market insights shared are current as of Thursday, July 30 at 11 am ET.