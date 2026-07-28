Vancouver Whitecaps transfer USMNT's Sebastian Berhalter to Middlesbrough

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have transferred midfielder Sebastian Berhalter to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC and retain a sell-on percentage, the club announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old US international departs for a reported $2 million fee. He was out of contract following the 2026 season.

This summer, Berhalter represented the USMNT in five matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and became the first MLS player to tally a goal and an assist in a World Cup match.

Berhalter has earned MLS All-Star honors the last two years and made the 2025 MLS Best XI. This season, Berhalter led Vancouver with 13 goal contributions (6g/7a).

"Sebastian joined us at a pivotal stage of his young career, and through his hard work and dedication, he earned every opportunity with both club and country," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director.

“We are incredibly proud of what he has accomplished and the role he has played in our success. His journey is another strong example of the pathway we provide for players with the right mentality, discipline, and work ethic to reach the highest level.