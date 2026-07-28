Vancouver Whitecaps transfer USMNT's Sebastian Berhalter to Middlesbrough

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have transferred midfielder Sebastian Berhalter to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC and retain a sell-on percentage, the club announced Tuesday.
The 25-year-old US international departs for a reported $2 million fee. He was out of contract following the 2026 season.
This summer, Berhalter represented the USMNT in five matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and became the first MLS player to tally a goal and an assist in a World Cup match.
Berhalter has earned MLS All-Star honors the last two years and made the 2025 MLS Best XI. This season, Berhalter led Vancouver with 13 goal contributions (6g/7a).
"Sebastian joined us at a pivotal stage of his young career, and through his hard work and dedication, he earned every opportunity with both club and country," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director.
“We are incredibly proud of what he has accomplished and the role he has played in our success. His journey is another strong example of the pathway we provide for players with the right mentality, discipline, and work ethic to reach the highest level.
"Everyone at the club is grateful for Sebastian’s contributions during his time in Vancouver, and we wish him every success in this next chapter of his career.
MLS rise
Berhalter moves to Europe following six-and-a-half years in MLS, beginning as a Columbus Crew homegrown player before being loaned to Austin FC.
He rose to stardom in Vancouver, producing 20g/26a in 167 matches since joining the club via trade ahead of the 2022 season.
Berhalter enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign as Vancouver reached MLS Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup finals, in addition to winning a fourth straight Canadian Championship title.
"I am so thankful to all the fans, staff, coaches, management, and my teammates," said Berhalter. "I've called this place home for the last four and a half years, and I wouldn't have had it any other way. The memories and the relationships I've built here will last a lifetime, and seeing how much this club has grown makes me so proud.
"I'm incredibly grateful that this club took me in as a boy and helped me grow into a young man. I'll be a Whitecap forever. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything.”
USMNT profile
Berhalter's rise with Vancouver led to USMNT opportunities, as head coach Mauricio Pochettino included the midfielder in his 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and 2026 World Cup squads.
He has two goals in 18 caps, adding a two-way presence alongside the likes of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman.
At Middlesbrough, Berhalter joins fellow Crew homegrown and USMNT midfielder Aidan Morris. The club also has former Charlotte FC center back Adilson Malanda.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker