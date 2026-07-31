Casemiro joins forces with Messi at Inter Miami: "It's incredible"

Whether it's Real Madrid facing FC Barcelona or Brazil clashing with Argentina, Casemiro has grown accustomed to being Lionel Messi 's rival throughout their storied careers.

"Honestly, I'm enjoying this, and I'm glad I'm on his side of things now. I want to keep enjoying this moment."

"Having played against Leo before, I already knew he was impossible to stop, but these two days have given me a lot of motivation to keep growing, to keep winning.

"I've had two days around him now, and it's incredible," Casemiro said at his formal unveiling Thursday.

The Brazil veteran and Real Madrid alum is savoring the opportunity, even calling Messi "one of the gods, if not the god of football."

Now, the star midfielder has swapped El Clásicos and the Conmebol gauntlet for being Inter Miami CF teammates with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"Leo was the best player of the World Cup, and he's in MLS. So all I want to do is enjoy this, give everything to feel comfortable on the field, because for me he's the best player in the world, and he's arrived at this moment in his career."

"A lot of people think MLS is a league that still has a long way to grow, but you have to remember the best player of the last World Cup plays in this league," Casemiro asserted.

In Casemiro's view, Messi tallying 8g/4a in eight games for the 2022 World Cup champions was nothing short of extraordinary.

That performance came without Messi, who was resting following his journey to the FIFA 2026 World Cup final alongside Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul .

He's already debuted for the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions, too, going the full 90 minutes in last weekend's 1-0 win at CF Montréal .

Trophy push

With Messi back training with Inter Miami, Casemiro could link up with the iconic No. 10 as soon as Saturday's home match vs. the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They could catch Nashville SC for the Supporters' Shield lead, only trailing by two points entering Matchday 19.

Leagues Cup is also ahead, starting with an Aug. 5 test against Atlético de San Luis in the MLS-LIGA MX midsummer tournament that Miami won in 2023 as Messi memorably joined Inter Miami.

The Herons are competing for titles on multiple fronts, leaving the five-time UEFA Champions League winner and three-time World Cup participant confident he's in the right place.

"It was a very important decision, especially because it was the first time in my career that I had the freedom to choose where I wanted to be," Casemiro said of joining Inter Miami.