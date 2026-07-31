Casemiro joins forces with Messi at Inter Miami: "It's incredible"

Whether it's Real Madrid facing FC Barcelona or Brazil clashing with Argentina, Casemiro has grown accustomed to being Lionel Messi's rival throughout their storied careers.
Now, the star midfielder has swapped El Clásicos and the Conmebol gauntlet for being Inter Miami CF teammates with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.
The Brazil veteran and Real Madrid alum is savoring the opportunity, even calling Messi "one of the gods, if not the god of football."
"I've had two days around him now, and it's incredible," Casemiro said at his formal unveiling Thursday.
"Having played against Leo before, I already knew he was impossible to stop, but these two days have given me a lot of motivation to keep growing, to keep winning.
"Honestly, I'm enjoying this, and I'm glad I'm on his side of things now. I want to keep enjoying this moment."
Legends unite
Casemiro formally signed with Inter Miami on July 22, arriving as a free agent after playing for English Premier League side Manchester United.
He's already debuted for the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions, too, going the full 90 minutes in last weekend's 1-0 win at CF Montréal.
That performance came without Messi, who was resting following his journey to the FIFA 2026 World Cup final alongside Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul.
In Casemiro's view, Messi tallying 8g/4a in eight games for the 2022 World Cup champions was nothing short of extraordinary.
"A lot of people think MLS is a league that still has a long way to grow, but you have to remember the best player of the last World Cup plays in this league," Casemiro asserted.
"Leo was the best player of the World Cup, and he's in MLS. So all I want to do is enjoy this, give everything to feel comfortable on the field, because for me he's the best player in the world, and he's arrived at this moment in his career."
Trophy push
With Messi back training with Inter Miami, Casemiro could link up with the iconic No. 10 as soon as Saturday's home match vs. the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They could catch Nashville SC for the Supporters' Shield lead, only trailing by two points entering Matchday 19.
Leagues Cup is also ahead, starting with an Aug. 5 test against Atlético de San Luis in the MLS-LIGA MX midsummer tournament that Miami won in 2023 as Messi memorably joined Inter Miami.
The Herons are competing for titles on multiple fronts, leaving the five-time UEFA Champions League winner and three-time World Cup participant confident he's in the right place.
"It was a very important decision, especially because it was the first time in my career that I had the freedom to choose where I wanted to be," Casemiro said of joining Inter Miami.
"I have always had a very special affection for the city, so MLS was a place where I would like to play one day. I am where I want to be. Without a doubt, I am very happy, also because of the effort they made to bring me here."
Global ambition
Messi isn't the only global star Casemiro links up with in South Beach.
The club also boasts iconic Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez and De Paul, while defender Sergio Reguilón brings Premier League and LaLiga experience.
Plus, Casemiro is arguably taking the role previously held by Sergio Busquets, the legendary Spanish midfielder who retired from professional soccer after helping Inter Miami win MLS Cup 2025.
It's all part of an ambitious project that, beginning with Messi's arrival three years ago, catapulted the Herons into another stratosphere.
"The signing of Casemiro, I think, captures the personality and DNA of Inter Miami," said managing owner Jorge Mas. "As everyone knows, we're a club that aspires to dream big, to be a reference club not just in this league, but globally.
"We've tried, in our short history, to bring in world-class talent with a human profile, players who are part of this family project, because what I've always wanted Inter Miami to be, above all, is a family."