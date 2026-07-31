Colorado Rapids sign French midfielder Youssef Maziz

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids have signed midfielder Youssef Maziz, the club announced Friday.

The 28-year-old former French youth international is under contract through the 2027-28 MLS season with an option for 2028-29.

He arrives on a free transfer and most recently played at Belgian Pro League side OH Leuven

"Youssef is a player who brings creativity and football intelligence that we believe will have a real impact on our attack," said Rapids president Pádraig Smith.

"He has the vision and technical quality to unlock opposition defenses, create chances for those around him, and elevate the players alongside him. Combined with his experience at a high level in Europe, he is an excellent fit for the way we want to play, and we’re excited to welcome him to Colorado."

Maziz has 60g/38a in 307 club appearances across stints in France with Metz, Avranches and Le Mans, and in Belgium with Seraing and OH Leuven.

Born in France to Moroccan parents, Maziz represented France at the U-16 level.

"Youssef is the exact type of character we have been looking to bring to the club. He has fantastic experience playing in high-level games and will be a great addition to our young midfield group," said Rapids head coach Matt Wells.

"He is a very creative player; always looking to make and score goals but, crucially, he combines this with high-intensity pressing out of possession. For these reasons, he is a perfect fit for our style of play and we are delighted to have secured his signature."

Colorado are 13th in the Western Conference with 19 points (6W-10L-1D record). They're in their first season under Wells, who previously was an assistant at English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.