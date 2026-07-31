Charlotte FC transfer Kerwin Vargas to Athletico Paranaense

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Charlotte FC have transferred forward Kerwin Vargas to Brazilian Série A side Athletico Paranaense, the club announced Friday.

The 24-year-old former Colombian youth international departs for a reported $6 million fee.

Charlotte will also retain a percentage of any future transfer of Vargas, whose exit opens a U22 Initiative roster spot.

“Kerwin is the consummate professional and worked hard to develop into the player he is today. His play for Charlotte FC has caught the eye of many clubs across the world, and it’s no secret that we have turned down multiple bids in previous seasons. After this latest offer and interest from Athletico Paranaense, we spoke with Kerwin and his representatives and now feel a sale is in the best interest of all parties,” said general manager Zoran Krneta.

“We have had the pleasure of watching Kerwin mature both on and off the field since our inaugural season. Everyone at the club wishes him and his family the best of luck in Brazil and throughout the rest of his career. We hope to see him in a Colombian national team jersey.”

Vargas joined Charlotte as a U22 Initiative signing midway through their inaugural 2022 MLS season from CD Feirense of Portugal.

He contributed 23g/15a in 148 all-competition matches for The Crown.

Charlotte are sixth in the Eastern Conference with 25 points (7W-6L-4D record). They're seeking a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth under head coach Dean Smith.