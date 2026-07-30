Müller vs. Son: Vancouver Whitecaps welcome LAFC for first place

Two of the Western Conference's elite teams collide when first-place Vancouver Whitecaps FC host second-place LAFC on Saturday evening.

Now, All-Star midfielder and Paraguay international Andrés Cubas will look to control the center of the park. Vancouver could also tap into the summer transfer market, which remains open through Sept. 2.

Earlier this week, Vancouver bid farewell to USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter via a reported $2 million transfer to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough.

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The Whitecaps nevertheless took an encouraging development from the road trip, with Ryan Gauld logging a brace vs. Cincinnati during his first MLS appearance of the season following a lengthy injury absence.

From the bottom of 𝒐𝒖𝒓 hearts, we thank 𝒚𝒐𝒖, Seba. From the moment you arrived, you gave this club your everything. Your passion, your leadership, and your unwavering belief. You inspired your teammates and this city alike. pic.twitter.com/pKGxQNgcww

Standings

2nd in Western Conference

33 points (10W-5L-3D)

Last game

LAFC overwhelmed Sporting Kansas City in a dominant 4-0 home victory, scoring three times before halftime and allowing just one shot on target.

Son Heung-Min scored for a third straight match, while Denis Bouanga contributed a brace and an assist. Rising Venezuelan attacker David Martínez also found the net, offering another glimpse of his immense potential.

Players to watch

Son Heung-Min: After taking some time to rediscover his goalscoring form in 2026, the South Korean superstar has now scored in all three matches since returning from the World Cup break.

After taking some time to rediscover his goalscoring form in 2026, the South Korean superstar has now scored in all three matches since returning from the World Cup break. Denis Bouanga: The perennial Golden Boot presented by Audi contender delivered 2g/1a against Sporting KC, reaching 10 goals in 17 league appearances this season.

The perennial Golden Boot presented by Audi contender delivered 2g/1a against Sporting KC, reaching 10 goals in 17 league appearances this season. Hugo Lloris: The World Cup-winning French goalkeeper recorded his league-leading 10th clean sheet against Sporting KC, anchoring one of MLS’s stingiest defenses.

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LAFC are beginning to resemble the dominant side many envisioned when Son arrived last summer on a league-record transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.