Müller vs. Son: Vancouver Whitecaps welcome LAFC for first place

Two of the Western Conference's elite teams collide when first-place Vancouver Whitecaps FC host second-place LAFC on Saturday evening.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Aug. 1 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- BC Place | Vancouver, British Columbia
Standings
- 1st in Western Conference
- 33 points (10W-3L-3D)
Last game
Vancouver followed their 4-3 midweek defeat at FC Cincinnati with a 0-0 draw at Minnesota United FC, controlling 62.1% of possession and putting five shots on target without finding a breakthrough.
The Whitecaps nevertheless took an encouraging development from the road trip, with Ryan Gauld logging a brace vs. Cincinnati during his first MLS appearance of the season following a lengthy injury absence.
Players to watch
- Thomas Müller: The legendary German remains a centerpiece for Vancouver after helping lead the club to MLS Cup 2025 in his debut season.
- Ryan Gauld: The Scottish DP announced his return from a long injury layoff with a pair of goals at Cincinnati, becoming the first player in the club’s MLS history to reach 100 goal contributions.
- Brian White: The club’s all-time leading MLS goalscorer has continued his prolific form in 2026, recording 10g/2a through 16 league appearances.
Need to know
Earlier this week, Vancouver bid farewell to USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter via a reported $2 million transfer to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough.
Now, All-Star midfielder and Paraguay international Andrés Cubas will look to control the center of the park. Vancouver could also tap into the summer transfer market, which remains open through Sept. 2.
Standings
- 2nd in Western Conference
- 33 points (10W-5L-3D)
Last game
LAFC overwhelmed Sporting Kansas City in a dominant 4-0 home victory, scoring three times before halftime and allowing just one shot on target.
Son Heung-Min scored for a third straight match, while Denis Bouanga contributed a brace and an assist. Rising Venezuelan attacker David Martínez also found the net, offering another glimpse of his immense potential.
Players to watch
- Son Heung-Min: After taking some time to rediscover his goalscoring form in 2026, the South Korean superstar has now scored in all three matches since returning from the World Cup break.
- Denis Bouanga: The perennial Golden Boot presented by Audi contender delivered 2g/1a against Sporting KC, reaching 10 goals in 17 league appearances this season.
- Hugo Lloris: The World Cup-winning French goalkeeper recorded his league-leading 10th clean sheet against Sporting KC, anchoring one of MLS’s stingiest defenses.
Need to know
LAFC are beginning to resemble the dominant side many envisioned when Son arrived last summer on a league-record transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.
With Son and Bouanga both finding top form, the Black & Gold have won four straight matches and can strengthen their case as the best team in the Western Conference by taking down Vancouver at BC Place.
Vancouver are the favorite at home, earning 54% of the market compared to 26% for LAFC.
Market insights shared are current as of Thursday, July 30 at 11 am ET.