Evander vs. Werner: FC Cincinnati welcome San Jose Earthquakes

However, Pat Noonan's squad eyes more defensive solidity as they look to stay in the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs hunt.

This propensity for goals on both sides of the pitch makes the Orange & Blue must-see for neutrals.

Cincinnati have scored 41 goals, second only to Inter Miami CF 's 43. Conversely, they've conceded a third-worst 42 goals.

Need to know

The Orange & Blue ended with 10 men at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, after homegrown Gerardo Venezuela was red-carded in second-half stoppage time.

Standings

3rd in Western Conference

33 points (10W-4L-3D)

Last game

San Jose had victory within their grasp in last week's Cali Clásico, but settled for a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy after JT Marcinkowski saved Timo Werner's late penalty kick.

Joseph Paintsil's 13th-minute opener at Stanford Stadium was leveled by Reid Roberts midway through the second half as both sides split the points.

Players to watch

Timo Werner: Back from injury, the German star hopes to build on the 4g/6a he's produced during his debut MLS campaign.

Back from injury, the German star hopes to build on the 4g/6a he's produced during his debut MLS campaign. Preston Judd: San Jose's breakout star has a team- and career-best 11g/2a this season.

San Jose's breakout star has a team- and career-best 11g/2a this season. Daniel Munie: The center back represented the Earthquakes at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game, going 45 minutes in Wednesday's victory over the LIGA MX All-Stars.

Need to know

After a historic start to the season vaulted them to the top of the Supporters' Shield standings, the Quakes have cooled off.

San Jose have just one victory in their last seven games, and are still looking for their first win after the World Cup break.