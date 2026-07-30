Evander vs. Werner: FC Cincinnati welcome San Jose Earthquakes

Evander and FC Cincinnati welcome Timo Werner-led San Jose Earthquakes for Matchday 19's Walmart Saturday Showdown.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Aug. 1 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
Standings
- 7th in Eastern Conference
- 23 points (6W-6L-5D)
Last game
FC Cincinnati are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Hell is Real rivals Columbus Crew, who cancelled out Kévin Denkey's opening goal with strikes from Jamal Thiaré and Dániel Gazdag to take all three points.
The Orange & Blue ended with 10 men at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, after homegrown Gerardo Venezuela was red-carded in second-half stoppage time.
Players to watch
- Evander: The two-time MLS Best XI midfielder just participated in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, scoring the 4-3 game-winner over LIGA MX.
- Kévin Denkey: Cincy's club-record signing is their top scorer this season with 11g/4a.
- Miles Robinson: The two-time MLS Best XI defender represented the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.
Need to know
Cincinnati have scored 41 goals, second only to Inter Miami CF's 43. Conversely, they've conceded a third-worst 42 goals.
This propensity for goals on both sides of the pitch makes the Orange & Blue must-see for neutrals.
However, Pat Noonan's squad eyes more defensive solidity as they look to stay in the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs hunt.
Standings
- 3rd in Western Conference
- 33 points (10W-4L-3D)
Last game
San Jose had victory within their grasp in last week's Cali Clásico, but settled for a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy after JT Marcinkowski saved Timo Werner's late penalty kick.
Joseph Paintsil's 13th-minute opener at Stanford Stadium was leveled by Reid Roberts midway through the second half as both sides split the points.
Players to watch
- Timo Werner: Back from injury, the German star hopes to build on the 4g/6a he's produced during his debut MLS campaign.
- Preston Judd: San Jose's breakout star has a team- and career-best 11g/2a this season.
- Daniel Munie: The center back represented the Earthquakes at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game, going 45 minutes in Wednesday's victory over the LIGA MX All-Stars.
Need to know
After a historic start to the season vaulted them to the top of the Supporters' Shield standings, the Quakes have cooled off.
San Jose have just one victory in their last seven games, and are still looking for their first win after the World Cup break.
Can legendary head coach Bruce Arena and his side turn things around and rediscover the form that made them early-season contenders?
Cincy are picked as 49% favorites to win the weekend's matchup, while the Quakes sit at 30%.
Market insights shared are current as of Thursday, July 30 at 11 am ET.