LAFC to face Club América in playoff match for FIFA Club World Cup berth

There is officially a path towards a third MLS team qualifying for this summer's FIFA 2025 Club World Cup , with the sport's governing body announcing Tuesday that LAFC will face Club América in a playoff match to determine who replaces Club León in the global tournament.

The LAFC-Club América date, venue, kickoff time, ticket sales and broadcast info will be communicated at a later date.

Should LAFC win, they would join Seattle Sounders FC (2022 Concacaf Champions Cup winner) and Inter Miami CF (host nation spot) when the 32-team tournament unfolds from June 14 to July 13 across the United States.

Why this game?

Club León qualified as 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup winners, but FIFA rules state that clubs competing at this summer’s Club World Cup cannot share owners.

Grupo Pachuca owns both Club León and fellow LIGA MX side CF Pachuca, who qualified as 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup winners and will remain in the tournament.

That decision was brought to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which upheld FIFA's stance after appeals from CF Pachuca, Club León and Costa Rican side Alajuelense.

Why LAFC & Club América?

LAFC were selected as 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup runners-up, having lost that year’s final to Club León (3-1 aggregate).

Meanwhile, Club América were chosen as the top-ranked team in the FIFA Club World Cup ranking at the conclusion of the 2024 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

What awaits the winner?

At the Club World Cup, the LAFC-Club América playoff winner will replace Club León in Group D alongside Chelsea (England), Flamengo (Brazil) and ES Tunis (Tunisia).

Club León's Group D matches were scheduled as follows, with the first two games respectively held at home venues for Atlanta United and Nashville SC: