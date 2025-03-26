FIFA Club World Cup prize pool: How much Inter Miami & Seattle Sounders could win

At the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup this summer, MLS participants Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC could win up to nearly $100 million as part of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool, per the distribution model announced by the sport's governing body.
Concacaf teams earn a guaranteed $9.55 million for participating, then up to $87.625 million if they win all three Group Stage games and eventually lift the title in the July 13 final at MetLife Stadium – resulting in $97.175 million of potential winnings total.
If Miami or Seattle are losing finalists, they could earn up to $87.175 million. The full breakdown is listed below by round and per club.
Sporting performance rewards
Portion of prize pool: $475 million
- Group Stage: $2 million per win, $1 million per draw
- Round of 16: $7.5 million
- Quarterfinal: $13.125 million
- Semifinal: $21 million
- Finalist: $30 million
- Winner: $40 million
Participation rewards
Portion of prize pool: $525 million
If a top European team emerges as the Club World Cup champion, their winnings could soar to around $125 million.
That accounts for the maximum sporting performance awards, plus the participation pillar (listed below by continent and per club).
- Europe: $12.81-38.19 million^
- South America: $15.21 million
- North, Central American & Caribbean: $9.55 million
- Asia: $9.55 million
- Africa: $9.55 million
- Oceania: $3.58 million
^ Determined by a ranking based on sporting and commercial criteria.
Expanded tournament
The expanded 32-team Club World Cup will be held this summer across the United States from June 14 to July 13, 2025.
Teams are drawn into eight groups of four teams per group, playing in a single-game round-robin format. The top two teams per group reach the Round of 16, commencing a single-match knockout stage until the final.
Seven MLS stadiums are among the 12 venues selected to host games.
Inter Miami were awarded the spot allotted to the host country after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield and setting the league's single-season points record (74 points; 2.18 ppg).
Schedule
Lionel Messi & Co. will begin the tournament with a standalone Group A match on June 14.
- June 14 vs. Al Ahly - 8 pm ET | Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida
- June 19 vs. FC Porto - 3 pm ET | Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia
- June 23 vs. Palmeiras - 9 pm ET | Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida
After Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, Inter Miami will face Portuguese titans FC Porto before closing group play against Brazilian giants Palmeiras.
Seattle qualified via their historic 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title, which also booked their place at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco.
Schedule
The Sounders will enjoy home confines, playing all three Group B matches at Lumen Field.
- June 15 vs. Botafogo - 10 pm ET | Lumen Field - Seattle, Wash.
- June 19 vs. Atlético Madrid - 6 pm ET | Lumen Field - Seattle, Wash.
- June 23 vs. Paris Saint-Germain - 3 pm ET | Lumen Field - Seattle, Wash.
Seattle host Brazilian powerhouse Botafogo on the second day of the tournament before welcoming European juggernauts Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.
Infantino's remarks
FIFA president Gianni Infantino highlighted the following, noting a target of $250 million in solidarity for club soccer across the world.
“The distribution model of the FIFA Club World Cup reflects the pinnacle of club football and represents the biggest-ever prize money for a football tournament comprising a seven-match group stage and playoff format with a potential payout of USD 125 million foreseen for the winners.
“In addition to the prize money for the participating teams, there is an unprecedented solidarity investment programme where we have a target of an additional 250 million dollars being provided to club football across the world. This solidarity will undoubtedly provide a significant boost in our ongoing efforts in making football truly global.
“Not only that, but FIFA will neither retain any funding for this tournament, as all revenues will be distributed to club football, nor will it touch FIFA’s reserves, which are set aside for global football development through the 211 FIFA Member Associations.”