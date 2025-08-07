Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Key dates & schedule information

The top nine teams per conference (Eastern and Western) qualify, ending with MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Dec. 6 as hosted by the team with the better regular-season record.

Every postseason match will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and will feature English and Spanish commentary options. Select games, including MLS Cup, will also be available through FOX Sports in the United States and TSN and RDS in Canada.