Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Key dates & schedule information

Major League Soccer has announced the schedule and key dates for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The top nine teams per conference (Eastern and Western) qualify, ending with MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Dec. 6 as hosted by the team with the better regular-season record.
Every postseason match will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and will feature English and Spanish commentary options. Select games, including MLS Cup, will also be available through FOX Sports in the United States and TSN and RDS in Canada.
Key dates
- Decision Day: Saturday, October 18
- Wild Card Matches: Wednesday, October 22
- Round One Best-of-3 Series: Friday, October 24 - Sunday, November 9
- Conference Semifinals: Saturday, November 22 - Sunday, November 23
- Conference Finals: Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30
- MLS Cup presented by Audi: Saturday, December 6
Playoff implications are on the line with all 30 clubs competing on MLS's final regular-season matchday. Eastern Conference matches will start at 6 pm ET, while Western Conference games begin at 9 pm ET.
The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card matches will feature a single-game elimination match in each conference between the No. 8 and No. 9 seed, hosted by the higher seed.
The winners will advance to the Round One Best-of-3 Series to face their respective conferences’ No. 1 seeds.
The top seven teams from each conference will automatically qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series, followed by the respective winners of the Wild Card matches.
All 16 teams participating in Round One will play at least one home game in the series.
- Game 1: Higher seed hosts
- Game 2: Lower seed hosts
- Game 3 (if needed): Higher seed hosts
The Conference Semifinals will be played as single-elimination, win-or-go-home matches. Each of the four matches are hosted by the highest-remaining seeds.
Determining who reaches MLS Cup presented by Audi, the Conference Finals are hosted by the team with the better regular-season record.
The playoffs culminate with MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi. Hosting rights are awarded to the finalist with the better regular-season record.