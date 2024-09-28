FIFA 2025 Club World Cup: 7 MLS stadiums to host matches

Seven MLS stadiums are among the 12 venues selected to host FIFA 2025 Club World Cup matches, set for June 15 to July 13, 2025 in the United States.

In addition to the seven MLS venues, five others were selected:

Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida

Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

MetLife Stadium - New York/New Jersey

Rose Bowl - Pasadena, California

The venues were announced on Saturday afternoon in New York City during the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park. Hugh Jackman, DJ Khaled and Gayle King, who were among the presenters, revealed that MetLife Stadium will host the final on July 13.