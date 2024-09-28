FIFA 2025 Club World Cup: 7 MLS stadiums to host matches

Seven MLS stadiums are among the 12 venues selected to host FIFA 2025 Club World Cup matches, set for June 15 to July 13, 2025 in the United States.
STADIUM
CITY
CLUB
Audi Field
Washington, D.C.
D.C. United
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, North Carolina
Charlotte FC
GEODIS Park
Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville SC
Inter&Co Stadium
Orlando, Florida
Orlando City SC
Lumen Field
Seattle, Washington
Seattle Sounders FC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta United
TQL Stadium
Cincinnati, Ohio
FC Cincinnati
In addition to the seven MLS venues, five others were selected:
- Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Florida
- Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida
- Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- MetLife Stadium - New York/New Jersey
- Rose Bowl - Pasadena, California
The venues were announced on Saturday afternoon in New York City during the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park. Hugh Jackman, DJ Khaled and Gayle King, who were among the presenters, revealed that MetLife Stadium will host the final on July 13.
Thirty of the 32 participating clubs are confirmed, including 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup winners Seattle Sounders FC. A yet-to-be-announced second MLS team will also feature; the final slot is allocated to a club from the host country.
Audi Field
- Location: Washington, D.C.
- Capacity: 20,000
Audi Field opened in July 2018, giving MLS originals D.C. United a new home after long competing at RFK Stadium. Located in the Buzzard Point neighborhood of Washington, D.C., it hosted the 2023 MLS All-Star Game.
GEODIS Park
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Capacity: 30,109
GEODIS Park is the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada, providing a raucous home environment for Nashville SC. The venue opened in May 2022 and regularly sells out.
Bank of America Stadium
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Capacity: 75,037
Bank of America Stadium is home to Charlotte FC and the NFL's Carolina Panthers. Charlotte's inaugural MLS match featured 74,479 fans – initially a record and now the second-largest standalone crowd in league history.
In recent years, Bank of America Stadium has hosted Concacaf Gold Cup and Copa América matches.
Inter&Co Stadium
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Capacity: 25,500
Orlando City's home since the 2017 season, Inter&Co Stadium is no stranger to hosting high-profile soccer matches. That list includes the 2019 MLS All-Star Game, World Cup qualifiers for the USMNT, SheBelieves Cup for the USWNT and 2024 Copa América play.
Lumen Field
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Capacity: 72,000
Lumen Field is home to Seattle Sounders FC, two-time MLS Cup winners who won a historic 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title in front of their hometown fans. The Rave Green regularly have some of MLS' largest crowds.
Lumen Field will host six FIFA World Cup 2026 matches (four group-stage and two knockout-round matches), including a June 19 game featuring the USMNT.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Capacity: 71,000
Mercedes-Benz Stadium has consistently drawn 70,000-plus fans for Atlanta United games since their 2017 debut season. Memorably, 73,019 fans – the third-largest standalone attendance in MLS history – witnessed Atlanta defeat the Portland Timbers for the MLS Cup 2018 presented by Audi title.
The Benz will host eight FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, divided into five group stage matches, a Round of 32 match, a Round of 16 match and a semifinal. The venue, also home to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, hosted several Copa América 2024 matches this past summer.
TQL Stadium
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Capacity: 26,000
TQL Stadium opened in 2021, giving FC Cincinnati a glittering soccer-specific stadium befitting their rise to perennial trophy contenders. The venue has won numerous awards for architecture and design, and regularly hosts USMNT and USWNT games.