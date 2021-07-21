LAFC forward Carlos Vela wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 13

LAFC forward Carlos Vela has narrowly picked up AT&T Goal of the Week honors for his game-winning strike against Real Salt Lake in Week 13, earning 30.3% of the vote.
Chesting down a cross from right back Kim Moon-Hwan, Vela unleashed a left-footed rocket from a tight angle that secured a 2-1 win at Banc of California Stadium. LAFC's captain tallied in the 79th minute, finding his way onto the Team of the Week presented by Audi following their third straight victory.
Watch the goal below:
Nashville SC attacker Hany Mukhtar's bending free kick finished in second place with 30.2% of the vote. Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe placed third after receiving 22.2% of the vote for his solo effort against New York City FC, and Portland Timbers striker Jeremy Ebobisse brought up the rear with 17.3% of the vote for his late game-winner against FC Dallas.