LAFC forward Carlos Vela wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 13

LAFC forward Carlos Vela has narrowly picked up AT&T Goal of the Week honors for his game-winning strike against Real Salt Lake in Week 13, earning 30.3% of the vote.

Chesting down a cross from right back Kim Moon-Hwan, Vela unleashed a left-footed rocket from a tight angle that secured a 2-1 win at Banc of California Stadium. LAFC's captain tallied in the 79th minute, finding his way onto the Team of the Week presented by Audi following their third straight victory.