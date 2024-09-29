LAFC clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

LAFC are in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, clinching their spot with Saturday's 2-1 win at FC Cincinnati.
Head coach Steve Cherundolo's side will now pursue a third-straight MLS Cup presented by Audi appearance after lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in 2022 and finishing as runner-up in 2023.
LAFC are No. 3 in the Western Conference with 52 points (15W-8L-7D). They won the 2024 US Open Cup title earlier this week, and lost the Leagues Cup final last month.
Star players
LAFC boast an electric attack powered by Denis Bouanga and Mateusz Bogusz. They've combined for 32g/16a, and are both in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.
Legendary goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and striker Olivier Giroud, 2018 FIFA World Cup winners with France, add experience alongside the return of club legend Carlos Vela.
After lifting the US Open Cup with a win over Sporting Kansas City, can LAFC close the deal on another trophy?
Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 7, while the playoffs begin Oct. 23 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.