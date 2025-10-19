Real Salt Lake clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Real Salt Lake have clinched an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot, securing a Wild Card berth following their 2-2 draw at St. Louis CITY SC on Decision Day.

Since assuming his post during the 2021 season, head coach Pablo Mastroeni has steered RSL to the playoffs each year. This is their fifth consecutive postseason trip.

The Claret & Cobalt finished ninth in the Western Conference (41 points). They'll visit the Portland Timbers in Wednesday's Wild Card for the chance to face top-seeded San Diego FC in a Round One Best-of-3 Series.

Star players

Diego Luna has a team-high 16 goal contributions (9g/7a), following his 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year award. The 22-year-old has become a key USMNT midfielder under head coach Mauricio Pochettino, putting him in line for a 2026 FIFA World Cup spot.

DP midfielder Diogo Gonçalves and homegrown winger Zavier Gozo add to the RSL attack, while strikers Victor Olatunji and Rwan Cruz were acquired in the summer to boost the goalscoring department.

Paraguay international Braian Ojeda leads the midfield alongside Noel Caliskan. Former USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin was acquired on Deadline Day, adding to a defense anchored by homegrown center back Justen Glad and veteran goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.