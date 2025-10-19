Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs tiers: How do teams stack up?

And so, with the conclusion of Decision Day, Major League Soccer's 30th regular season is in the books.

For teams that didn't make the postseason, post-mortems have been trickling out over the past 10 days, with another big batch coming later this week. But here and now, into the playoffs we go…

Let's do our usual thing: In place of my typical Sunday night column, following Decision Day we look at where everybody stands heading into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. As usual, these teams are mostly in the order of what I think is their likelihood of winning, but what really matters is the tier designation.

Decision Day result: 5-2 win at Nashville

5-2 win at Nashville Seed: 3rd in Eastern Conference

Last year, heading into the postseason, Miami had just won the Supporters’ Shield and set a league record with 74 points while rocking a +30 goal differential. Elite across the board… as long as you didn’t look too close.

For those who did look closely (including me! I’m so smart), it became obvious that last year’s success was at least somewhat smoke and mirrors, as their underlying numbers were middling (+0.8 xG differential for the entire season). That made them feel ripe for an upset, and as it turns out…

This year, of course, has been different. “Yeah, they haven’t won a trophy!” you cackle, because you are not a Miami fan and have delighted in the way they fell on their faces against the Whitecaps in the Concacaf Champions Cup semis, and the Sounders in the Leagues Cup final, and against Chicago with their Shield hopes on the line. And I don’t blame you! The league needs bad guys. I can’t imagine rooting for this team if you’re not a Miami fan.

But also, Miami did make it to the CCC semis and did make it to the Leagues Cup final, and did hang in the Shield race until almost the very end despite playing all those extra games. They also made it to the FIFA Club World Cup knockouts, they've got Leo Messi and Luis Suárez, and there's the motivation of trying to send out retiring legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba on a high note.

Most importantly, it is not smoke and mirrors this year! Their xG differential for 2025 is +18.5 – second in the East behind the Nashville team they just humiliated and dead even with the Shield-winning Philadelphia Union. They are, on both sides of the ball, a substantially better team than they were in 2024, and they just played their best half of the season. Hell, it might be the best half of anybody's season. They were terrifying on Saturday night against the very team they will meet in Round One.

So when you say “Yeah, they haven’t won a trophy!” I say “Yeah, they haven’t won a trophy – yet.”

My Worry: While they have, in fact, improved quite a bit on both sides of the ball, their transition defense is still lol-worthy way too often.

That’s point No. 1. Point No. 2 is that once things get away from them a little bit, they tend to spiral (especially against good teams) – hence the four-goal aggregate loss to the ‘Caps, the 3-0 defeat in Seattle, or the five goals they shipped at home vs. the Fire.

There is, at times, a lack of mental toughness in this group that’s kind of shocking. And I'm not entirely convinced they've moved past it despite what they inflicted on Nashville this weekend.

Also: 52 matches! Before a ball is even kicked in the playoffs! That’s so many!