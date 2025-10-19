MLS Cup 2025 hosting scenarios: Where could the final be held?

The host for MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi (Dec. 6) is the highest-ranked remaining team in the Supporters’ Shield standings.
- Philadelphia Union - Subaru Park (66 points)
- FC Cincinnati - TQL Stadium (65 points)
- Inter Miami CF - Chase Stadium (65 points)
- San Diego FC - Snapdragon Stadium (63 points)
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC - BC Place (63 points)
- LAFC - BMO Stadium (60 points)
- Charlotte FC - Bank of America Stadium (59 points)
- Minnesota United FC - Allianz Field (58 points)
- New York City FC - Yankee Stadium (56 points)
- Seattle Sounders FC - Lumen Field (55 points)
- Nashville SC - GEODIS Park (54 points)
- Columbus Crew - Lower.com Field (54 points)
- Chicago Fire FC - Soldier Field (53 points)
- Orlando City - Inter&Co Stadium (53 points)
Note: With their points totals, four Western Conference teams – Austin FC, FC Dallas, Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake – cannot host MLS Cup.
Hosting rules
The finalist with the highest regular-season point total hosts MLS Cup.
If both finalists have the same amount of regular-season points, the team with more wins – or, if they're tied in that category, better goal difference – will host MLS Cup.
In the chase for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, there are nine-team fields in both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference (18 teams total).
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 6, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22 with both Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card Matches.