Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?

With Leagues Cup in the rearview mirror, the Major League Soccer stretch run is here.
Let's get refreshed on the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs format, which starts with single-elimination Wild Card matches before the Round One Best-of-3 series.
- The final matchday of the regular season is October 19.
- All clubs play 34 games, a marathon that began February 24 with MLS is Back weekend.
Overall, 18 teams qualify – the top 9 from the Eastern Conference and the top 9 from the Western Conference.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference automatically qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
Four rounds follow the Wild Card matches, ending with MLS Cup presented by Audi on December 7 (hosting rights awarded to the finalist with the best regular-season record).
ROUND
WHEN
Wild Card Matches
Wednesday, October 23
Round One Best-of-3 Series
Saturday, October 26 - Sunday, November 10
Conference Semifinals
Saturday, November 23 - Sunday, November 24
Conference Finals
Saturday, November 30 - Sunday, December 1
MLS Cup presented by Audi
Saturday, December 7
The league's championship match and postseason tournament differ from the Supporters' Shield, which recognizes the year's best regular-season team.
Wild Card
- Two single-game elimination matches hosted by the higher seed (Eastern Conference No. 8 vs. No. 9; Western Conference No. 8 vs. No. 9).
- If the score of a Wild Card game is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.
- The winner of each Wild Card match will advance to the Round One Best-of-3 series to face the conference No. 1 seed.
Round One Best-of-3 Series (16-24 games)
- Every Round One game will have a winner; no ties, no aggregate score.
- The matches will be hosted in a home-away-home format:
- Match 1: higher seed hosts
- Match 2: lower seed hosts
- Match 3: higher seed hosts
- If a match is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played. Teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.
- The first team to win two matches will advance.
- Four teams from each conference will advance to the Conference Semifinals.
- Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series
- No. 1 vs. No. 8 or 9
- No. 2 vs. No. 7
- No. 3 vs. No. 6
- No. 4 vs. No. 5
- Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series
- No. 1 vs. No. 8 or 9
- No. 2 vs. No. 7
- No. 3 vs. No. 6
- No. 4 vs. No. 5
- Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series
Conference Semifinals (4 games)
- Single-elimination matches, hosted by the higher seed.
- If the score of a Conference Semifinal game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will determine the winner via a penalty kick shootout.
- Conference Semifinal winners will advance to the Conference Final.
- Eastern Conference Semifinals
- Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series
- Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series
- Western Conference Semifinals
- Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series
- Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series
- Eastern Conference Semifinals
Conference Finals (2 games)
- Single-elimination match hosted by the higher seed.
- If the score of a Conference Final game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.
- The winner of each Conference Final match will advance to MLS Cup presented by Audi.
- Eastern Conference Final: highest advancing seed vs. lowest advancing seed
- Western Conference Final: highest advancing seed vs. lowest advancing seed
MLS Cup presented by Audi (1 game)
- A single match hosted by the higher seed.
- If the score of the game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.
- MLS Cup presented by Audi: Eastern Conference Champion vs. Western Conference Champion