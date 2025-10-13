Decision Day: Clinch scenarios, biggest races to know

It all comes down to Decision Day.
Two Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs places remain, with four Western Conference teams battling for a postseason spot.
Elsewhere, three Eastern Conference squads can lock up home-field advantage, while Vancouver Whitecaps FC and San Diego FC fight for the West's No. 1 seed.
Dallas will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Dallas win at Vancouver or...
- Dallas draw at Vancouver AND Colorado lose/draw vs. LAFC or...
- Dallas draw at Vancouver AND Salt Lake lose/draw at St. Louis or...
- San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin AND Colorado lose vs. LAFC or...
- San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis or...
- Colorado lose vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis
Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Salt Lake win at St. Louis or...
- Salt Lake draw at St. Louis AND Colorado lose/draw vs. LAFC or...
- Salt Lake draw at St. Louis AND Dallas lose at Vancouver or...
- San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin AND Colorado lose vs. LAFC
Colorado will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Colorado win vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake lose/draw at St. Louis or...
- Colorado win vs. LAFC AND Dallas lose/draw at Vancouver or...
- Colorado draw vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis AND Dallas lose at Vancouver or...
- Colorado draw vs. LAFC AND San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin AND Dallas lose at Vancouver or...
- Colorado draw vs. LAFC AND San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis
San Jose will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- San Jose win vs. Austin AND Colorado lose/draw vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis or...
- San Jose win vs. Austin AND Colorado lose/draw vs. LAFC AND Dallas lose at Vancouver or...
- San Jose win vs. Austin AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis AND Dallas lose at Vancouver
Vancouver will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference if:
- Vancouver win/draw vs. Dallas or...
- San Diego lose/draw at Portland
San Diego will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference if:
- San Diego win at Portland AND Vancouver loss vs. Dallas
Charlotte will clinch home-field advantage in Round One Best-of-3 Series if:
- Charlotte win vs. Philadelphia or...
- Charlotte draw vs. Philadelphia AND New York City lose/draw vs. Seattle or...
- Nashville lose/draw vs. Miami AND New York City lose vs. Seattle
New York City will clinch home-field advantage in Round One Best-of-3 Series if:
- New York City win vs. Seattle AND Charlotte lose/draw vs. Philadelphia or...
- New York City draw vs. Seattle AND Charlotte lose vs. Philadelphia AND Nashville lose/draw vs. Miami
Nashville will clinch home-field advantage in Round One Best-of-3 Series if:
- Nashville win vs. Miami AND Charlotte lose vs. Philadelphia AND New York City lose/draw vs. Seattle