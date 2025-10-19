Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Round One & Wild Card matchups

Every match will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers.

The single-elimination Wild Card games (No. 8 vs. No. 9) are set for Wednesday, Oct. 22. The Round One Best-of-3 Series will start as soon as Friday, Oct. 24.

After Decision Day, 18 teams – nine across both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference – have qualified for the postseason and will start the journey to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.

Chicago host this single-elimination match, having reached the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They're in year one under head coach Gregg Berhalter, whose side is led by Newcomer of the Year candidate Philip Zinckernagel (15g/15a). Orlando are winless in four, but could get a spark from Martín Ojeda . The Argentine playmaker produced 16g/15a this year.

(1) Philadelphia Union vs. (8/9) Chicago or Orlando

Fresh off winning the club's second Supporters' Shield title, Philadelphia are the top overall seed with 66 points. Tai Baribo (16 goals) is their leading scorer and was named an All-Star alongside defenders Kai Wagner and Jakob Glesnes. With MLS Cup hosting priority at Subaru Park, the Union will face the Chicago vs. Orlando Wild Card winner.

(2) FC Cincinnati vs. (7) Columbus Crew

Hell is Real awaits in Round One, a rivalry matchup we saw during an epic 2023 Eastern Conference Final when Columbus beat Cincinnati in extra time en route to that year's title. Cincy will be out for revenge, and are paced by Brazilian No. 10 Evander, who's tallied 18g/15a this year. Meanwhile, the Crew will be highly motivated by club captain and legendary midfielder Darlington Nagbe retiring at season's end.

(3) Inter Miami CF vs. (6) Nashville SC

Inter Miami have momentum, winning six of their past eight games as Lionel Messi locked up the Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29 goals. The GOAT added 19 assists, leaving him poised to become the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP. But Nashville could stun the Herons like Atlanta United did last year, especially with Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar combining for 40 goals during the regular season.

(4) Charlotte FC vs. (5) New York City FC

