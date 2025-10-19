Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Round One & Wild Card matchups

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs field is set!
After Decision Day, 18 teams – nine across both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference – have qualified for the postseason and will start the journey to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
The single-elimination Wild Card games (No. 8 vs. No. 9) are set for Wednesday, Oct. 22. The Round One Best-of-3 Series will start as soon as Friday, Oct. 24.
Every match will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers.
(8) Chicago Fire FC vs. (9) Orlando City
- WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 22 | 8:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHERE: SeatGeek Stadium
Chicago host this single-elimination match, having reached the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They're in year one under head coach Gregg Berhalter, whose side is led by Newcomer of the Year candidate Philip Zinckernagel (15g/15a). Orlando are winless in four, but could get a spark from Martín Ojeda. The Argentine playmaker produced 16g/15a this year.
(8) Portland Timbers vs. (9) Real Salt Lake
- WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 22 | 10:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHERE: Providence Park
Portland play in the Wild Card game for the second straight season, sliding down the table after winning once in 10 matches. They'll look for DPs David Da Costa and Kristoffer Velde to help stop the skid. RSL earned the last Wild Card spot on Decision Day with a 2-2 draw at St. Louis CITY SC, in which Victor Olatunji bagged a brace. Their star player is USMNT midfielder and 2026 FIFA World Cup hopeful Diego Luna.
(1) Philadelphia Union vs. (8/9) Chicago or Orlando
- Game 1: To be announced
- Game 2: To be announced
- Game 3: To be announced
Fresh off winning the club's second Supporters' Shield title, Philadelphia are the top overall seed with 66 points. Tai Baribo (16 goals) is their leading scorer and was named an All-Star alongside defenders Kai Wagner and Jakob Glesnes. With MLS Cup hosting priority at Subaru Park, the Union will face the Chicago vs. Orlando Wild Card winner.
(2) FC Cincinnati vs. (7) Columbus Crew
- Game 1: To be announced
- Game 2: To be announced
- Game 3: To be announced
Hell is Real awaits in Round One, a rivalry matchup we saw during an epic 2023 Eastern Conference Final when Columbus beat Cincinnati in extra time en route to that year's title. Cincy will be out for revenge, and are paced by Brazilian No. 10 Evander, who's tallied 18g/15a this year. Meanwhile, the Crew will be highly motivated by club captain and legendary midfielder Darlington Nagbe retiring at season's end.
(3) Inter Miami CF vs. (6) Nashville SC
- Game 1: To be announced
- Game 2: To be announced
- Game 3: To be announced
Inter Miami have momentum, winning six of their past eight games as Lionel Messi locked up the Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29 goals. The GOAT added 19 assists, leaving him poised to become the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP. But Nashville could stun the Herons like Atlanta United did last year, especially with Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar combining for 40 goals during the regular season.
(4) Charlotte FC vs. (5) New York City FC
- Game 1: To be announced
- Game 2: To be announced
- Game 3: To be announced
Charlotte secured home-field advantage in Round One, a boost after posting the league's best home record (13W-3L-1D). But they'll be without Wilfried Zaha in Game 1; the star attacker was red-carded on Decision Day. That opens the door for goalkeeper Matt Freese and forward Alonso Martínez to potentially secure an upset for New York City FC.
(1) San Diego FC FC vs. (8/9) Portland or Salt Lake
- Game 1: To be announced
- Game 2: To be announced
- Game 3: To be announced
San Diego have defied expectations during their debut season, setting expansion-season records for points (63) and wins (19). They're led by Newcomer of the Year favorite Anders Dreyer (19g/19a), as well as Mexican superstar and fellow Designated Player Chucky Lozano. Head coach Mikey Varas' team awaits the Portland vs. RSL Wild Card winner in Round One, and will have hosting priority at Snapdragon Stadium through at least the Western Conference Final.
(2) Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. (7) FC Dallas
- Game 1: To be announced
- Game 2: To be announced
- Game 3: To be announced
Vancouver signed German star Thomas Müller this summer, continuing their sensational year. The former Bayern Munich forward has 8g/4a in eight appearances (all competitions), lifting a side that reached the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final and won a fourth straight Canadian Championship. They'll face Dallas, who have surged up the table while dropping one of their last 10 games (5W-1L-4D). DP striker Petar Musa (18 goals) has seized the spotlight after Luciano Acosta's midseason transfer.
(3) LAFC vs. (6) Austin FC
- Game 1: To be announced
- Game 2: To be announced
- Game 3: To be announced
LAFC have reached another level since league-record signing Son Heung-Min debuted in early August. The South Korean superstar has 9g/3a in 10 games upon arriving from Tottenham Hotspur, and has formed a lethal partnership with Golden Boot runner-up Denis Bouanga (24 goals). Austin will turn to All-Star goalkeeper Brad Stuver and homegrown midfielder Owen Wolff as difference-makers. Wolff has a team-high 15 goal contributions (7g/8a) this year.
(4) Minnesota United FC vs. (5) Seattle Sounders FC
- Game 1: To be announced
- Game 2: To be announced
- Game 3: To be announced
Minnesota have remained near the top of the West all season, earning home-field advantage during Round One. There are questions in the attack, but Canadian international goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and veteran center back Michael Boxall provide a rock-solid foundation. Seattle have already proven their title credentials this year, winning Leagues Cup over Inter Miami. The Sounders' key players include USMNT midfielder Cristian Roldan, rising Mexican midfielder Obed Vargas and DP attacker Albert Rusnák.