FC Dallas clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

FC Dallas are heading to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the 21st time in their history, following a 2-1 win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Decision Day.

During head coach Eric Quill's first season in charge, the MLS originals have bounced back from missing the postseason in 2024. They ascended the Western Conference standings thanks to an eight-game unbeaten run dating from early August to early October.

Dallas finished seventh in the Western Conference (44 points), earning a rematch with second-seeded Vancouver in a Round One Best-of-3 Series.

Star players

Following the midseason transfer of No. 10 Lucho Acosta, DP striker Petar Musa has put together his second consecutive 15-plus goal season (18g/6a). He is joined in the attack by Logan Farrington (5g/4a).

Dallas' midfield boasts some South American flair, with youngsters Patrickson Delgado and Kaick both playing key roles.

Defensively, Sebastien Ibeagha and Shaq Moore have been mainstays, while wingback Bernard Kamungo has contributed at both ends of the pitch. In goal, Indonesian international Maarten Paes has been one of the most consistent shot-stoppers since joining Dallas in 2022.