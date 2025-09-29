LA Galaxy vs. Toluca FC: How to watch, stream 2025 Campeones Cup

The LA Galaxy have another chance to lift silverware when they host Toluca FC in the 2025 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup on Wednesday night.
How to watch & stream
When
- Wednesday, Oct. 1 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles, California
Established in 2018, Campeones Cup is an annual match between the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi and LIGA MX champions.
LA qualified after claiming MLS Cup 2024 over the New York Red Bulls, marking their record sixth league title. Meanwhile, Toluca won the 2025 LIGA MX Clausura and Campeón de Campeones.
LA's MLS Cup title defense has fallen flat, as they're last in the overall table with three regular-season games left (24 points; 5W-17L-9D).
Then again, they've rebounded from a historically slow start by losing just five of 17 games (all competitions) since July. That includes last weekend's 4-1 rout of Sporting Kansas City.
The Galaxy have also taken advantage of other competitions, locking up a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot by defeating Orlando City in the Leagues Cup Third-Place Match. They beat LIGA MX sides Club Tijuana, Santos Laguna and CF Pachuca along the way.
The Marco Reus, Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec trio has stepped up as Riqui Puig recovers from a knee injury he suffered last year. They've combined for 19 goals and 22 assists in league play.
LIGA MX sides have won the last two Campeones Cup trophies, thanks to victories from Tigres UANL (2023) and Club América (2024). Can Toluca keep the title in Mexico for a third consecutive year?
The 11-time LIGA MX champions will like their chances, as they're first in the Apertura table with 25 points (8W-2L-1D) and have scored a league-best 31 goals.
Last season, Diablos Rojos also dominated the end-of-season LIGA MX Balón de Oro awards. El Tri stars Jesús Gallardo and Alexis Vega scooped up major honors, as did Portuguese striker Paulinho.