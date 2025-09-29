LA Galaxy vs. Toluca FC: How to watch, stream 2025 Campeones Cup

The LA Galaxy have another chance to lift silverware when they host Toluca FC in the 2025 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup on Wednesday night.

LA qualified after claiming MLS Cup 2024 over the New York Red Bulls , marking their record sixth league title. Meanwhile, Toluca won the 2025 LIGA MX Clausura and Campeón de Campeones.

Established in 2018, Campeones Cup is an annual match between the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi and LIGA MX champions.

LA's MLS Cup title defense has fallen flat, as they're last in the overall table with three regular-season games left (24 points; 5W-17L-9D).

Then again, they've rebounded from a historically slow start by losing just five of 17 games (all competitions) since July. That includes last weekend's 4-1 rout of Sporting Kansas City.

The Galaxy have also taken advantage of other competitions, locking up a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot by defeating Orlando City in the Leagues Cup Third-Place Match. They beat LIGA MX sides Club Tijuana, Santos Laguna and CF Pachuca along the way.