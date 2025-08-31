LA Galaxy secure Concacaf Champions Cup berth over Orlando City

The LA Galaxy earned a 2-1 victory over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup Third-Place Match on Sunday, awarding them the competition's third and final 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot.
The 2024 MLS Cup champions have struggled all year, but goals from Marco Reus and Joseph Paintsil ensured they won the high-stakes clash and have a measure of pride – wherever they finish in the 2025 regular-season table.
Reus gave LA a positive start at Dignity Health Sports Park, sweeping home Gabriel Pec's set-up feed in the 9th minute after a ruthless counter-attack.
Orlando leveled at 1-1 in the 60th minute when Martín Ojeda volleyed home a cushioned pass from Luis Muriel. The Lions nearly equalized on two prior occasions, with Adrián Marín and Eduard Atuesta striking the woodwork for the visitors.
The Galaxy quickly responded, though, as Paintsil unleashed a long-range shot in the 67th minute past Pedro Gallese. The Ghanaian international's effort stood as the game-winner, capping a successful Leagues Cup run for LA.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Galaxy could finish 2025 bottom of the Western Conference and league tables, yet salvaged their season with this result. However their last seven regular-season games unfold, it's a massive sigh of relief knowing Concacaf Champions Cup games await in 2026. The Lions will be bitterly disappointed, and now turn to other pathways to reach that continental stage.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: With a drop of the shoulder and a powerful shot, Paintsil booked LA's place in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Pec was a nuisance for Orlando's backline, showing the quality that earned him 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year honors. In the open field, the Brazilian winger is absolutely devastating.
Next Up
- LA: Saturday, Sept. 6 at Houston Dynamo FC | 8:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS Regular Season
- ORL: Saturday, Sept. 13 at D.C. United | 7:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS Regular Season