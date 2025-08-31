LA Galaxy secure Concacaf Champions Cup berth over Orlando City

The 2024 MLS Cup champions have struggled all year, but goals from Marco Reus and Joseph Paintsil ensured they won the high-stakes clash and have a measure of pride – wherever they finish in the 2025 regular-season table.

Reus gave LA a positive start at Dignity Health Sports Park, sweeping home Gabriel Pec's set-up feed in the 9th minute after a ruthless counter-attack.

Orlando leveled at 1-1 in the 60th minute when Martín Ojeda volleyed home a cushioned pass from Luis Muriel. The Lions nearly equalized on two prior occasions, with Adrián Marín and Eduard Atuesta striking the woodwork for the visitors.

The Galaxy quickly responded, though, as Paintsil unleashed a long-range shot in the 67th minute past Pedro Gallese. The Ghanaian international's effort stood as the game-winner, capping a successful Leagues Cup run for LA.

Goals