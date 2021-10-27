Goal of the Week

LA Galaxy's Sebastian Lletget wins Week 32 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

By a sizable margin, LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget has won Week 32’s AT&T Goal of the Week race.

Lletget’s karate kick-esque effort took home 42% of the vote, plus it salvaged a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas as the Galaxy chase an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. The US men’s national teamer is now up to two goals and four assists in 23 games (18 starts) this year.

Second place belonged to Sporting Kansas City's Johnny Russell (23.2% of vote), whose bending finish capped off a 38-pass sequence. Upon scoring in his seventh straight game, the Scottish winger handed Seattle a 2-1 loss and closed the gap on the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed.

Third place went to Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore (19.2% of vote) for a 95th-minute free kick – Canadian Classique style – that settled a 1-1 draw with CF Montréal.

As for fourth place, San Jose Earthquakes forward Benji Kikanovic's side-footed volley off a looping Cristian Espinoza cross settled the order (15.4% of vote). That effort also capped a 1-1 draw with Vancouver.

Check out all the nominees below.

Goal of the Week LA Galaxy Sebastian Lletget

