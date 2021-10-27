LA Galaxy's Sebastian Lletget wins Week 32 AT&T Goal of the Week

By a sizable margin, LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget has won Week 32’s AT&T Goal of the Week race.

Lletget’s karate kick-esque effort took home 42% of the vote, plus it salvaged a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas as the Galaxy chase an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. The US men’s national teamer is now up to two goals and four assists in 23 games (18 starts) this year.

Second place belonged to Sporting Kansas City's Johnny Russell (23.2% of vote), whose bending finish capped off a 38-pass sequence. Upon scoring in his seventh straight game, the Scottish winger handed Seattle a 2-1 loss and closed the gap on the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed.

Third place went to Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore (19.2% of vote) for a 95th-minute free kick – Canadian Classique style – that settled a 1-1 draw with CF Montréal.