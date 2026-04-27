Kye Rowles wins it at the death for DC United | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Kye Rowles couldn't have scripted a better first goal for D.C. United .

The Australian international center back headed home a 90th-minute winner to push the Black-and-Red past Orlando City, 3-2, and claim Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 10.

Rowles' last-gasp heroics snapped a five-game winless skid for D.C., who improved to 3W-4L-3D (12 points) on the season.

The goal also boosted the 27-year-old's chances of representing Australia at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup. Rowles has one goal in 29 caps for the Socceroos and made four starts at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"It was a little bit lucky at the end, but well deserved," head coach René Weiler said of the late victory. "Because everybody was pushing forward.

"I felt it, that the guys, they wanted to get a good result.”