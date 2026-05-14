Martín Ojeda leaves it late for Orlando | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Once again, Martín Ojeda was the difference-maker for Orlando City .

The Argentine No. 10 played the hero in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Union at Inter&Co Stadium, heading home a 90th-minute winner to claim Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 13.

Ojeda's late goal completed his brace for the evening, while pushing him to nine goals on the year. He has now scored 10 game-winning goals for the Lions, third-most in club history, since joining the team ahead of the 2023 campaign.

More importantly, the Designated Player gave Orlando their third win in their last five games. They're now 12th in the Eastern Conference with 13 points, just two points shy of Audi MLS Cup Playoffs positions.

"What I learned from this game is to enjoy the victories, and that’s what we’re going to do," said interim head coach Martín Perelman.

"There are things we still need to improve, but we understand the process. We see the big picture, and little by little we are continuing to grow."