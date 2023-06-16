USMNT thrash Mexico: Nations League final awaits after controversy-filled match

The United States are one step closer to earning back-to-back Concacaf Nations League titles, steamrolling arch-rival Mexico with a 3-0 victory Thursday evening that booked a spot in Sunday’s final vs. Canada .

Star winger Christian Pulisic scored a brace at Allegiant Stadium before former FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi iced the match shortly after entering as a second-half substitute for debutant Folarin Balogun.

The result came at a cost, though, as both teams were reduced to nine men during a heated second half that included four red cards. After separate big dust-ups, head referee Iván Barton dismissed USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie and right back Sergiño Dest – two huge losses Canada will look to exploit when a trophy is on the line.

If the on-field events weren't wild enough, reports emerged during the first half that Gregg Berhalter, the USMNT's head coach for the 2022 World Cup cycle, will soon return to his post after a six-month absence. All the while, the USMNT were led against El Tri by B.J. Callaghan, their second interim coach of the new year since a Round-of-16 finish in Qatar.