Jozy Altidore: MLS teams need to "go for broke" and win Concacaf Champions League

Perhaps Altidore’s Revs will change the outcome in 2022, as they’re already into the quarterfinals after Haiti’s Cavaly AS withdrew from their Round of 16 series after being unable to secure the proper visas for travel to the United States. New England qualified via their 2021 MLS Supporters’ Shield title, while other league participants are New York City FC , Seattle Sounders FC , Colorado Rapids and CF Montréal.

“What I would like to see is a team just say, ‘This is how we’re going to build the team with as much experience as we can, the most experience of guys that can play at that level,’” Altidore said. “Because I think you need players that can play at that level. When you play the Liga MX games, the stakes are high and the level’s a bit higher, I’ll just be honest with you. So I think that’s what you have to build for and one year I’d love to see a team just put all their resources into that and trying to go for broke in that competition.”