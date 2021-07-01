Grading the MLS primary transfer window signings

Major League Soccer is a part of the game more than ever before, and the import/export business promises to be brisk this summer. In fact, Austin FC already got us started, filling their third and final U-22 roster spot with a 21-year-old Senegalese No. 9 out of Ligue 2…

We all know what July 1 means around these parts. The European transfer window flies open, and things escalate quickly. Money talks, BS walks, chain reactions start popping off and the dominos (and international transfer certificates) keep tumbling until deadline day.

As for this column, it’s time to look back on the Primary Transfer Window and pick out the three biggest hits and identify many more that are still in the TBD category. We’ll start with the latter.

There is much, much more to come. Tom Bogert has the lowdown on the transfer here and now for MLS. What does your team need during the summer window? Yes, Tommy Scoops has all 27 clubs covered. Which MLSers could be headed across the Atlantic ? It’s Daryl Dike , Gianluca Busio and plenty more. Keep in mind that the Secondary Transfer Window runs from July 7 through August 5.

Not every expansion Designated Player duo can start life as Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez or Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi. It takes time for stars to settle, and it takes time for the team, almost always incomplete to start, to gel around them.

Dominguez and Pochettino are still settling – three goals and no assists in 1,679 minutes – and the same goes for Austin FC, with Josh Wolff's team still missing a big piece or two. They just started their life at Q2 Stadium, and home form is the lifeblood of any expansion season. On one hand, two scoreless draws isn’t ideal. Los Verdes want goals. On the other, two shutouts are exactly what could help them rise above the playoff line as the year progresses.