Austin FC sign Senegal youth international forward Moussa Djitte

Austin FC have acquired forward Moussa Djitte from French side Grenoble, the club announced Wednesday. Djitte will occupy an MLS U22 Initiative roster spot and signed a contract through 2024 with a club option for 2025.
Djitte, 21, had 15 goals and two assists in 67 appearances (47 starts) with Grenoble, a Ligue 2 club. He previously featured for Swiss side FC Sion, where he had four goals in 25 appearances (16 starts). He began his professional career at Senegal Premier League side ASC Niarry Tally. He is a Senegalese youth international, representing his country at the U-20 and U-23 levels.
“We are pleased to welcome Moussa to Austin FC,” sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a club statement. “He is an ascending and promising young player with a bright future ahead of him. As the club continues to work on adding quality players to the roster, we believe Djitté is ready to contribute in the immediate term.”
Djitte occupies the club's final U22 initiative slot, alongside winger Rodney Redes and left back Zan Kolmanic.
“I want to thank Austin FC for giving me this opportunity,” Djitte said. “I am eager to represent Austin and play in front of the amazing supporters and environment at Q2 Stadium.”
Austin have been public in their need for another forward, particularly after the club announced Danny Hoesen would miss the rest of the season with a hip injury. He had started their first five games before picking up an injury, though didn't register a goal or assist. Aaron Schoenfeld is yet to make his debut due to injury as well. Winger Cecilio Dominguez has featured at center forward in Josh Wolff's preferred 4-3-3 of late.
The club have scored just once in their last seven matches. They are 17th in expected goals, but 26th in goals scored and are underperforming their xG by 6.91 goals, the worst in MLS.