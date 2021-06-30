Austin FC sign Senegal youth international forward Moussa Djitte

“I want to thank Austin FC for giving me this opportunity,” Djitte said. “I am eager to represent Austin and play in front of the amazing supporters and environment at Q2 Stadium.”

Austin have been public in their need for another forward, particularly after the club announced Danny Hoesen would miss the rest of the season with a hip injury. He had started their first five games before picking up an injury, though didn't register a goal or assist. Aaron Schoenfeld is yet to make his debut due to injury as well. Winger Cecilio Dominguez has featured at center forward in Josh Wolff's preferred 4-3-3 of late.