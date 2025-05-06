Chicago Fire FC's Chris Brady fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 11 of the 2025 season.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued fines to the following players for failing to leave the field in a timely manner:
Brady fined
Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Chris Brady failed to leave the field in a timely manner in the 36th minute of Chicago’s match against Orlando City SC on May 3.
Escobar fined
Houston Dynamo FC defender Franco Escobar failed to leave the field in an orderly manner in the 90+5’ minute in Houston’s match at LAFC on May 3