Is it Bale Time? How to use Bedoya? More Maxi magic? Conference Final Q&A

We are just days away from the Conference Finals of these Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, and since every writer we’ve got is already plugging away at covering this joint from every other conceivable angle, I will simply open up the mailbag and let you wonderful readers prompt me.

I am always loath to answer individual matchup questions because soccer mostly doesn’t work that way, save for the madness of Almeyda-ball. Ilie won’t be asked to handle Driussi all by himself – LAFC will tweak their overall scheme to adjust for the Argentine enganche. Ilie will be a part of that, of course, just like the NYCFC center backs will be a part (probably the largest part, but still just a part) of trying to contain Mikael Uhre and Julian Carranza.

So the way I’d prefer to conceptualize this question is less head-to-head, and more “is there one guy from Team A who Team B have really got to work to scheme out of the game, or at least scheme into a more marginal/peripheral influence?”

And the answer to that is Maxi Moralez, because if Maxi gets cooking – if he’s popping up all over the midfield with time on the ball, and the space to pick his passes – then the Pigeons become the best team in the league. He has a Nico Lodeiro-sized influence over the game, but unlike with Lodeiro in Seattle, it all comes from within a structure that can sometimes hide him and emphasize other parts of the NYCFC attack. And then just when you’re sure you’ve got the measure of what they’re doing… there’s Maxi slotting a winger into the box, or playing a 1-2 to release Anton Tinnerholm into the primary assist zone, or hitting the pass before the pass before the pass that unlocks your whole thing because, yes, he does that, too.

Philly are really, really good defensively. By the numbers, they’re one of the best in league history. But they’re not so good they can’t get absolutely rinsed this weekend.