Inter Miami vs. Alianza Lima: How to watch, stream preseason friendly

Inter Miami CF begin their Champions Tour on Saturday with a preseason friendly at Peruvian Primera División powerhouse Alianza Lima.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Jan. 24 | 5 pm ET/2 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Alejandro Villanueva | Lima, Peru
Saturday's game marks the first of three preseason tests in South America for the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions.
They'll also visit Colombia's Atlético Nacional on Jan. 31 and meet Ecuadorian powerhouse Barcelona de Guayaquil on Feb. 7.
It all builds towards Miami's eagerly anticipated 2026 MLS season debut on Feb. 21, when they visit Son Heung-Min and LAFC at the legendary Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
Inter Miami enter 2026 with sky-high expectations after winning MLS Cup and seeing Lionel Messi become the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP.
Key winter signings include goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, midfielder David Ayala, and defenders Micael, Facundo Mura and Sergio Reguilón. They'll also reportedly soon acquire CF Monterrey striker Germán Berterame as a Designated Player.
Additionally, the club re-signed legendary Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez while fully acquiring Messi's Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs record-breaking goalscorer Tadeo Allende.
Peru's second-most decorated side with 25 league titles, Alianza Lima are also in preseason mode before their Liga 1 campaign begins in late January.
Alianza, who will also compete in this year's Copa Libertadores tournament, feature Peru national team legend Paolo Guerrero.
Alianza are Miami's second Peruvian preseason opponent in as many years. In 2025, the Herons defeated Club Universitario de Deportes 5-4 in penalty kicks following a scoreless draw in front of 80,000-plus fans.