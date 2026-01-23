Inter Miami vs. Alianza Lima: How to watch, stream preseason friendly

Inter Miami CF begin their Champions Tour on Saturday with a preseason friendly at Peruvian Primera División powerhouse Alianza Lima.

It all builds towards Miami's eagerly anticipated 2026 MLS season debut on Feb. 21, when they visit Son Heung-Min and LAFC at the legendary Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

They'll also visit Colombia's Atlético Nacional on Jan. 31 and meet Ecuadorian powerhouse Barcelona de Guayaquil on Feb. 7.

Saturday's game marks the first of three preseason tests in South America for the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions .

Additionally, the club re-signed legendary Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez while fully acquiring Messi's Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs record-breaking goalscorer Tadeo Allende .

Inter Miami enter 2026 with sky-high expectations after winning MLS Cup and seeing Lionel Messi become the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

Peru's second-most decorated side with 25 league titles, Alianza Lima are also in preseason mode before their Liga 1 campaign begins in late January.

Alianza, who will also compete in this year's Copa Libertadores tournament, feature Peru national team legend Paolo Guerrero.