Philadelphia Union vs. Defence Force: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

The Philadelphia Union carry a 5-0 advantage over Trinidad & Tobago's Defence Force FC before hosting Leg 2 of their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series on Thursday evening.

Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

The aggregate winner will face LIGA MX powerhouse Club América next month in the Round of 16. If the teams are deadlocked on aggregate and away goals after 90 minutes, extra time and potentially penalty kicks await.

Qualifying method: 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield winners

Philadelphia began their Champions Cup campaign with a dominant 5-0 road win in which DP striker Bruno Damiani netted a brace and club-record signing Ezekiel Alladoh scored on his debut.

The Union followed that up with a 1-0 defeat at D.C. United to kick off their league campaign. Alladoh was red-carded in the 59th minute, stalling hopes for a comeback.