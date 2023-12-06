How Columbus Crew reached MLS Cup: 5 big moments

Yet here they are, hosting MLS Cup again, only this time at their state-of-the-art stadium, Lower.com Field. How’d they do it?

But the rest of the projected XI for Saturday's MLS Cup presented by Audi vs. LAFC (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ) weren’t even on the roster four years ago at Historic Crew Stadium. More to the point, it’s still the team’s first season under head coach Wilfried Nancy, whose system is predicated on the type of bold and elaborate patterns of play that usually take years to master. And even at their scintillating best in attack this season, the Crew's propensity for giving up late goals made them look like the type of side that’s a fun regular season watch, but less likely to be an MLS Cup contender.

Yes, a few pieces remain from their MLS Cup 2020 triumph – most notably midfielders Darlington Nagbe (still the same elite metronome he always was) and Aidan Morris (a surprise starter in the 2020 Cup who’s risen to irreplaceable All-Star status).

It’s not often a club lures a mid-contract coach away from another club in the same league, especially a league as parity-driven as MLS, where there are no “super teams” like Real Madrid or Manchester City that dwarf the others in stature and buying power. But that’s exactly what happened when the Crew compensated CF Montréal to secure the services of Nancy and much of his Montréal staff.

The bold move came on the heels of Columbus’ decision to part ways with Caleb Porter after 2022 as they narrowly missed out on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with a Decision Day loss at Orlando City SC. Porter had delivered a historic MLS Cup to the city in 2020 (fresh off the #SaveTheCrew movement) and won another with Portland in 2015. But GM/president Tim Bezbatchenko had a new vision for the Crew’s future, and Nancy was at the center of it.

That decision made all the difference as the French coach, who spent five years honing his craft in Montréal’s youth academy, has put his undeniable stamp on the club. Under Nancy, the Crew have become the most swashbuckling team in MLS, leading the league in both total goals and average possession per game.