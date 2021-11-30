How NYCFC can pull off the upset against the New England Revolution

But would it be a massive Real Salt Lake -like upset if the Cityzens advance in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs?

New York City FC will be the underdogs tonight when they meet the New England Revolution in the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Gillette Stadium (7:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

“I think there's a good chance they come out and try to get a bulk of possession against the Revs and try to control the pace of the game throughout,” Gass said. “ Maxi Moralez looked as good in the second half [against Atlanta] as we’ve seen him in the postseason so he’s starting to find his form and James Sands settling in at center mid in place of Keaton Parks was really big in that Atlanta matchup as well.”

After saying NYCFC struggled in the first half of their postseason opener, David Gass lauded NYCFC’s effort in the second half of a 2-0 win over Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium last Sunday.

The guys at Extratime , who all picked the Revs to win, detailed the ways NYCFC could advance.

Calen Carr also believes NYCFC should take the game to the hosts tonight, identifying Sands as a key to the club’s possible success.

“If i were NYCFC, I would come out and fly at them in the beginning of the match," Carr said. "The big question too is can Sands get in and around Carles Gil, Yes, Tajon [Buchanan] can hurt you and [Gustavo] Bou and [Adam] Buksa, but I think they can match up in a lot of those areas. I think the big part of what makes this team tick is Carles Gil.”

The other key for NYCFC is Taty Castellanos, the 2021 Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, who had 19 goals and 8 assists during the regular season. He also scored in the 2-0 Round One playoff win over Atlanta.

“It all starts and ends with Taty,” Gass said. “And that’s why he has to be the Golden Boot winner for them and he has to be pretty much an MVP for them. He is the lone guy I think who can do it all in terms of chance creation and finishing.”

Carr agreed, listing Castellanos’ performance, along with an aggressive start and Sands' work on Gil as the keys for an NYCFC victory.