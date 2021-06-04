How MLS players fared in Thursday's international games

Bolivia 3, Venezuela 1

Venezuela’s national team has the biggest MLS presence during South America’s World Cup qualifiers, though La Vinotinto suffered a 3-1 setback against Bolivia to drop to ninth place in the 10-team standings.

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez and Nashville SC striker Jhonder Cadiz both subbed on in the second half, but neither could tally against Bolivia on the road. Josef Martinez appeared in his first game for Venezuela since the 2019 Copa America.