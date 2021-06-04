How MLS players fared in Thursday's international games

Dozens of MLS players are spending early June in international competition, and Thursday included over 20 in competitive fixtures around the globe.
Below is a rundown of how they fared, ranging from the Concacaf Nations League to FIFA World Cup qualifiers in South America and Asia.
USA 1, Honduras 0
The first of two semifinals in Denver produced a 1-0 win for the US men’s national team over Honduras, leading to mixed reactions from their first official match in 562 days.
Head coach Gregg Berhalter turned to two MLS players from the jump, with San Jose Earthquakes captain Jackson Yueill and LA Galaxy standout Sebastian Lletget both starting in midfield. Yueill was removed in the 83rd minute for Colorado Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta, creating an MLS trifecta of appearances.
As for Los Catrachos, Houston Dynamo FC veteran Maynor Figueroa captained the side at center back. FC Dallas midfielder Bryan Acosta entered as a second-half substitute as legs tired, and Dynamo FC midfielder Boniek Garcia appeared late alongside Figueroa in Honduras’ defense.
Mexico 0, Costa Rica 0 (5-4 Mexico on PKs)
Penalty kicks were required to separate Mexico and Costa Rica, who battled to a scoreless draw through regulation time. Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa’s save was the difference, giving El Tri a 5-4 shootout win and passage into the title game of the inaugural CNL competition.
As for MLS connections, Sporting Kansas City striker Alan Pulido subbed on in the 58th minute and deposited his penalty-kick attempt in Mexico’s rotation. LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos was originally named to El Tri’s CNL squad, but was replaced due to injury caution.
For Costa Rica, Chicago Fire FC defender Francisco Calvo and Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal each started before the latter departed in the 85th minute. Houston Dynamo FC forward Ariel Lassiter and FC Cincinnati midfielder Allan Cruz both subbed on in the second half. Lassiter and Calvo also scored in the PK shootout, while Cruz missed the decisive attempt.
Bolivia 3, Venezuela 1
Venezuela’s national team has the biggest MLS presence during South America’s World Cup qualifiers, though La Vinotinto suffered a 3-1 setback against Bolivia to drop to ninth place in the 10-team standings.
D.C. United midfielder Junior Moreno and New York Red Bulls midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr. started before exiting in the second half, with Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Martinez replacing Moreno to make his national team debut.
Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez and Nashville SC striker Jhonder Cadiz both subbed on in the second half, but neither could tally against Bolivia on the road. Josef Martinez appeared in his first game for Venezuela since the 2019 Copa America.
Peru 0, Colombia 3
Colombia scored three times against Peru, with Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese under siege against a La Tricolor side that’s ranked No. 15 in the latest FIFA World rankings.
Gallese was Peru’s only MLS player who started, though Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz and San Jose Earthquakes left back Marcos Lopez both subbed on after La Blanquirroja were reduced to 10 men.
New York City FC center back Alexander Callens was in Peru’s matchday squad, though didn’t feature off the bench.
Uruguay 0, Paraguay 0
This Conmebol World Cup qualifier was quieter from an MLS perspective, though Chicago Fire FC midfielder Gaston Gimenez went 90 minutes as Paraguay frustrated Uruguay on the road.
LAFC winger Brian Rodriguez, who's on loan at Spanish side Almeria, subbed on in the 83rd minute as La Celeste searched for a late winner.
Australia 3, Kuwait 0
Ahead of Charlotte FC's MLS debut in 2022, midfielder Riley McGree checked off a milestone moment by earning his first cap for Australia in their 3-0 win over Kuwait in Group B of Asia's World Cup qualifying circuit.
Charlotte signed McGree back in October 2020, well ahead of their first game in the league. Ever since, the 22-year-old has been on loan at Championship side Birmingham City.