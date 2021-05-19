Charlotte FC's Riley McGree extends loan with Birmingham City

Charlotte FC midfielder Riley McGree will play on loan at Birmingham City until January 2022, ahead of the club's inaugural MLS season. McGree is extending a loan deal that began in October 2020.
It's a move that received the approval of McGree's parent club, and should keep him fit until Charlotte's first preseason next year.
McGree played 15 times for Birmingham over the course of the English Championship season, and scored his first goal for the club in a 2-1 win over Preston North End in October. Birmingham finished 18th in the 2020-21 season, nine points out of the relegation zone.
Charlotte signed the Australian youth international in October of last year from the A-League's Adelaide United before immediately sending him on loan to Birmingham City. Before signing for the MLS expansion team, the 22-year-old played most of his career in his native Australia. He was on the books at Belgium's Club Brugge from 2017 to 2019, but did not play a game for the club and spent much of that time on loan in the A-League.