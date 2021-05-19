Charlotte FC's Riley McGree extends loan with Birmingham City

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

Charlotte FC midfielder Riley McGree will play on loan at Birmingham City until January 2022, ahead of the club's inaugural MLS season. McGree is extending a loan deal that began in October 2020.

It's a move that received the approval of McGree's parent club, and should keep him fit until Charlotte's first preseason next year.

McGree played 15 times for Birmingham over the course of the English Championship season, and scored his first goal for the club in a 2-1 win over Preston North End in October. Birmingham finished 18th in the 2020-21 season, nine points out of the relegation zone.

Charlotte signed the Australian youth international in October of last year from the A-League's Adelaide United before immediately sending him on loan to Birmingham City. Before signing for the MLS expansion team, the 22-year-old played most of his career in his native Australia. He was on the books at Belgium's Club Brugge from 2017 to 2019, but did not play a game for the club and spent much of that time on loan in the A-League.

Charlotte FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Charlotte FC to play on new FieldTurf surface at Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte FC partner with Ally Bank to install 22 mini-pitches in Charlotte and Carolinas
Charlotte FC loan Brandt Bronico to Charlotte Independence

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Charlotte FC's Riley McGree extends loan with Birmingham City

Charlotte FC's Riley McGree extends loan with Birmingham City
Brian Schmetzer's special touch: Watch Seattle Sounders coach address players after latest win

Brian Schmetzer's special touch: Watch Seattle Sounders coach address players after latest win
UEFA Euro 2020 squads: See every MLS player called up

UEFA Euro 2020 squads: See every MLS player called up
DC United president Danita Johnson talks creating winning culture & growing diversity
The Call Up

DC United president Danita Johnson talks creating winning culture & growing diversity
Tyler Adams injury puts US men's national team summer plans in doubt

Tyler Adams injury puts US men's national team summer plans in doubt
Sounders star Nico Lodeiro likely sidelined until mid-June

Sounders star Nico Lodeiro likely sidelined until mid-June
More News
Video
Video
D.C. United's Plan for Diversity and the Rose Room Collective
2:21

D.C. United's Plan for Diversity and the Rose Room Collective
D.C. United's President of Business Operations Danita Johnson: What Makes a "Winning Culture"
35:26

D.C. United's President of Business Operations Danita Johnson: What Makes a "Winning Culture"
MLS Power Rankings: Week 5 (Top 10 Analysis)
1:09:28

MLS Power Rankings: Week 5 (Top 10 Analysis)
Field players in goal! PK Stops?! Wild Saves in Week 5 Presented by Allstate
1:09

Field players in goal! PK Stops?! Wild Saves in Week 5 Presented by Allstate
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.