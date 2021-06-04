Voices: Greg Seltzer

USMNT player ratings: All hail Siebatcheu, Brooks in Nations League win vs. Honduras

By Greg Seltzer

The calendar has taken its sweet time getting back to Concacaf Nations League action, and the US national team did exactly the same thing before grabbing an 89th minute Jordan Siebatcheu winner to shove aside semifinal foe Honduras on Thursday night.

It was not a flawless performance by any means, but the home side eventually punched their ticket to the inaugural Nations League title match on a play ignited by John Anthony Brooks. The defender capped a strong night by picking out Weston McKennie with a clever ball, and he relayed it along for Siebatcheu to finish with aplomb.

United States Men's National Team Player Ratings

6
Steffen_Zack-1.png
Zack Steffen
Goalkeeper · USA

Advertising

The netminder's first prominent episode saw him misjudge a cross, an error that required a line-clearing rescue. Steffen held down the fort from there, though, including a massive smother save rushing off his line.

6.5
USMNTJD090319280
Sergino Dest
Defender · USA

There's been a lot of talk about Dest's defensive deficiencies, but he did quite well whenever isolated against Alberth Elis. However, the Barcelona man was guilty of a major line hold lapse that Steffen cleaned up with the stop mentioned above. The wide back made a few solid advances, but can do more driving attack.

6.0
mckenzie-hi.png
Mark McKenzie
Defender · USA

It was a lukewarm showing from the Genk center back. McKenzie had his aerial game on lockdown, but he was burned once in the open field and there were the odd nervy moments with the ball.

7.5
2014_BROOKSjohn.jpg
John Brooks
Defender · USA

Advertising

Unfazed by some early to-dos with Elis, Brooks imposed himself on the game from the back line. Other than a couple of flubs near intermission, the Wolfsburg center back was in control with and without the ball. He made some strong plays defending in space and shipped some marvelous passes. One of those passes, a long diagonal, had the crowd ooh-ing. The last one of those doozies set up the winning goal play

5.5
USMNTU23DAM032119102
Antonee Robinson
Defender · USA

The Fulham left back did have a couple of hiccups tracking runners, but was largely solid at the back. Robinson also served a cross that was good enough to make one wish he got himself in that position more often.

6.0
SJ_Jackson_Yueill_HEA
Jackson Yueill
Midfielder · USA

For the second straight game, Yueill surprised with some heady defensive work in and around the US area. He made a handful of terrific stops that got the team out of trouble. Unfortunately, the San Jose midfielder's passing game was also below his usual standard for the second game in a row.

6.5
weston
Weston McKennie
Midfielder · USA

Advertising

Other than failing to get over an excellent header chance, the Juventus midfield buzzer was fairly quiet in the first half. McKennie picked up his socks after the break, helping the team in various ways. Best of all, he expertly flicked on for Siebatcheu to bag the last-minute winner.

5.5
LA_Sebatian_Lletget_HEA_17
Sebastian Lletget
Midfielder · USA

The LA Galaxy attacker delivered some nice service here and there, from both open play and corner kicks. Lletget also had some runs go unrewarded, but he was never able to disrupt the opponent's set block like he usually does.

7.0
USMNTU17RKM042619109
Giovanni Reyna
Winger · USA

Nothing mucked up the Honduras defensive work as much as Reyna on the dribble. He was a constant nuisance, single-handedly (or is it double-leggedly?) putting the visitors on alert even if his end product generally missed the mark.

7.0
USMNTU23DAM032119325 (1)
Josh Sargent
Forward · USA

Advertising

The Werder Bremen youngster looked eager and after it early, with some physical hold-up work and a solid header on goal. Most notably, he pulled off an awkwardly difficult line clearance as good and important as any goal he could score. The last half of Sargent's 78 minutes were seemingly on mute, but he'd already made what was arguably the play of the game.

5.5
Pulisic-headshot.jpg
Christian Pulisic
Forward · USA

Some of it is his fault and some of it is the team's fault, but Pulisic needs to get on the ball more often when the chips are down. And when he does get on it, decisions need to be up to his usual speed.

Head coach

5.5
Gregg Berhalter

Not to lay it all on the boss, but the US often looked off on their approach patterns and tentative once able to move to the final third. One could say some of Berhalter's adjustments helped take the points ... but then you start to wonder why they didn't come sooner.

Advertising

Subs

5.0
Cannon, Reggie-480.png
Reggie Cannon
Defender · USA

The most noteworthy event of his dozen minutes was an overly aggressive challenge that afforded Honduras a late free kick deep in US territory.

8.0
aiebatcheu-v0
Jordan Siebatcheu
Forward · USA

With the proper urgency and focused technique, the substitute striker nodded the US into the final when penalties looked inevitable.

5.5
aaronson-hi.png
Brenden Aaronson
Winger · USA

Advertising

The Red Bull Salzburg attacker pressed well, as usual, but wasn't able to get on the ball.

6.0
COL_Kellyn_Acosta
Kellyn Acosta
Midfielder · USA

We don't normally rate seven minute shifts, but the Colorado midfielder was present enough to clear the US box of some late danger.

--
Miazga.jpg
Matt Miazga
Defender · USA

Just a quick stoppage time howdy for the defender.

Voices: Greg Seltzer US Men's National Team Concacaf Nations League

Advertising

Related Stories

USMNT player ratings: Ethan Horvath, Sebastian Lletget earn high marks in Switzerland defeat
Six teams most in need of a win before the international break
Ranking the top 5 MLS exports in Europe this season

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Berhalter on USMNT’s scrappy win over Honduras: "This game is exactly what we needed"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Berhalter on USMNT’s scrappy win over Honduras: "This game is exactly what we needed"
Three takeaways from the USMNT win over Honduras
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Three takeaways from the USMNT win over Honduras
USMNT player ratings: All hail Siebatcheu, Brooks in Nations League win vs. Honduras
Voices: Greg Seltzer

USMNT player ratings: All hail Siebatcheu, Brooks in Nations League win vs. Honduras
Columbus set to announce naming rights partner for New Crew Stadium ahead of July 3 opening

Columbus set to announce naming rights partner for New Crew Stadium ahead of July 3 opening
Recap: USA 1, Honduras 0
Concacaf Nations League

Recap: USA 1, Honduras 0
When will new Real Salt Lake striker Bobby Wood make his debut?

When will new Real Salt Lake striker Bobby Wood make his debut?
More News
Video
Video
Honduras vs. USA - Game Highlights
4:05

Honduras vs. USA - Game Highlights
Alberth Elis with a YELLOW CARD vs. USA
0:19

Alberth Elis with a YELLOW CARD vs. USA
Tyler Adams with a YELLOW CARD vs. Honduras
0:15

Tyler Adams with a YELLOW CARD vs. Honduras
GOAL: Jordan Siebatcheu hits the back of the net for USA
1:05

GOAL: Jordan Siebatcheu hits the back of the net for USA
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.