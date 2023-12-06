How LAFC reached MLS Cup: 5 big moments

Dénis Bouanga became more comfortable with his surroundings in his first full season in MLS after joining LAFC from Ligue 2 side Saint-Etienne in Aug. 2022 and, as a result, the goals flowed like French wine.

"Denis' goals are irreplaceable," LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo said ahead of the Western Conference Final win over Houston Dynamo FC. "That is the case for any attacker in any team: Goals are what separates teams in this sport and that's how you win games. And so I think the goals are obviously his biggest contribution to the group. There are some indirect contributions he has because of his prolific nature; he attracts defenders and that can open up spots for other players and open up opportunities for other players."