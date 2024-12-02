How LA Galaxy reached MLS Cup: 5 big moments

Ten years later, LA Galaxy are back in MLS Cup presented by Audi in search of a record sixth league title.

Here are five key moments that shaped the Galaxy’s memorable run to MLS Cup 2024.

Fellow MLS originals New York Red Bulls will stand in their way when the ball gets rolling in Saturday’s final at Dignity Health Sports Park (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

Kuntz then made one of the biggest splashes of the summer transfer window by signing former German international and Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus , beefing up one of the league’s most potent attacks.

Early-season acquisitions like goalkeeper John McCarthy , Japanese international right back Miki Yamane , left back John Nelson and Colombian center back Emiro Garcés became key contributors, with all four starting in each of the Galaxy’s Audi MLS Cup Playoff wins in the lead-up to Saturday's final.

Amid a disappointing 13th-place finish and a fan uprising in 2023, the Galaxy shook up their front office by promoting Will Kuntz to general manager. The former LAFC executive, who helped shape the Black & Gold squad that won MLS Cup (2022) and two Supporters’ Shield titles (2019, '22), made several notable signings to build LA back into a contender.

Paintsil and Pec have maintained their torrid form throughout the playoffs, delivering 3g/1a and 3g/2a respectively across the club’s four postseason wins.

Both wingers became instant stars, with Paintsil contributing 10g/10a and Pec producing an astounding 30 goal contributions (16g/14a) to win MLS Newcomer of the Year honors . They also formed a dynamic bond with playmaker Riqui Puig , known as the Killa P’s , powering the club to a Western Conference-best 69 goals.

… Kuntz and the Galaxy swung for the fences last winter by acquiring Joseph Paintsil (from Belgian Pro League side Genk) and Gabriel Pec (from Brazil’s Vasco da Gama) for a reported combined transfer fee of around $20 million. They filled the Designated Player spots vacated by LA moving on from Douglas Costa and Javier "Chicharito" Hernández.

That injury will force Puig to miss Saturday's final and likely a big chunk of the 2025 season. But should the Galaxy lift MLS Cup this weekend, the Spanish wizard’s fingerprints will be all over the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy

His final goal contribution of the year is destined for MLS lore: Playing on a torn ACL, Puig provided the game-clinching assist for Dejan Joveljić’ s 85th-minute winner in Saturday’s 1-0 Western Conference Final victory over Seattle Sounders FC .

The FC Barcelona academy product, who joined LA midway through the 2022 campaign, had a career year in 2024, recording 36 goal contributions (17g/19a) in 36 matches across all competitions. In just the playoffs alone, he had 4g/3a.

Of all the Galaxy’s offensive weapons, arguably none was more important than Puig.

Joveljić's goal-scoring exploits came in the biggest moments for the Galaxy, from his second-half brace that sparked a 4-2 El Tráfico win over rivals LAFC in September to his Western Conference Final-clinching strike that booked LA’s spot in Saturday’s MLS Cup.

The Serbian international more than delivered, scoring a career-best 15g/6a during the regular season. Joveljić and the Killa P’s also made history as LA became the first MLS team with four different players to score 10-plus goals in a season.

After three seasons playing second fiddle to Chicharito, Joveljić evolved from super sub to starting No. 9 for the Galaxy in 2024.

The Galaxy’s postseason has gone about as well as could be expected, including an MLS-record haul of 15 goals over their first three playoff games – against Colorado Rapids (Round One) and Minnesota United (Conference Semifinals) – before their narrow victory over Seattle in the Conference Final.

Ironically, all this may not have been possible without the heartbreaking end to their regular season. Seconds away from securing the No. 1 seed in the West, LA gave up a second-half stoppage-time goal to Houston Dynamo FC in an eventual 2-1 Decision Day loss that gifted the top spot to LAFC.

“I told the group that we need to let this be a lesson,” head coach Greg Vanney said post-match. “This one today hurt us and it cost us first place.”